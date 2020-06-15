433 60TH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious apartment available for rent in the heart of West New York, near shops, schools, and public transportation to nearby towns and New York City. The apartment consists of two bedrooms, kitchen, living room, bathroom, washer & dryer inside the unit and central air and heat. Cold water, and Sewer are included, rest of the utilities are tenant's responsibility. Owner accepts small pet (cat or small dog preferably minimum 20lbs) Requirements: 1.5 Month of Security, 1st month move in and 1 month broker's fee. (Security for pet if applies.)