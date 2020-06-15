All apartments in West New York
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:30 AM

433 60TH ST

433 60th Street · (201) 453-3510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

433 60th Street, West New York, NJ 07093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious apartment available for rent in the heart of West New York, near shops, schools, and public transportation to nearby towns and New York City. The apartment consists of two bedrooms, kitchen, living room, bathroom, washer & dryer inside the unit and central air and heat. Cold water, and Sewer are included, rest of the utilities are tenant's responsibility. Owner accepts small pet (cat or small dog preferably minimum 20lbs) Requirements: 1.5 Month of Security, 1st month move in and 1 month broker's fee. (Security for pet if applies.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 60TH ST have any available units?
433 60TH ST has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 433 60TH ST have?
Some of 433 60TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 60TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
433 60TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 60TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 433 60TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 433 60TH ST offer parking?
No, 433 60TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 433 60TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 433 60TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 60TH ST have a pool?
No, 433 60TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 433 60TH ST have accessible units?
No, 433 60TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 433 60TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 60TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 433 60TH ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 433 60TH ST has units with air conditioning.
