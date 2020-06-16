28 Ave At Port Imperial

Amenities

This is a beautiful, neatly kept and furnished house in Clinton, NJ (Hunterdon County) - rated as the 6th best small towns in the USA in 2019 by Architectural Digest, in a picturesque, quiet neighborhood, 3 minutes from the historic Clinton downtown and the Red Mill Museum, a few miles away from the second and fourth largest lakes in NJ, huge parks and options for outdoor activities - a true family gem. The 1.5-acre backyard borders a brook and a beautiful forest. Quality neighbors! The area has the lowest crime rate in the state.



The house has four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a family room, a formal dining room, a den with a functioning fireplace, a patio, a two-car garage, and is furnished as shown in the photos, lots of bells and whistles.



This is our second home, as we live in Europe most of the year. We would welcome responsible clean-cut people who will treat it as their home for a short or longer-term lease or vacation!