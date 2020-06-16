All apartments in West New York
Find more places like 28 Ave At Port Imperial.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West New York, NJ
/
28 Ave At Port Imperial
Last updated May 7 2020 at 8:36 AM

28 Ave At Port Imperial

28 Ave At Port Imperial · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West New York
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

28 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ 07093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a beautiful, neatly kept and furnished house in Clinton, NJ (Hunterdon County) - rated as the 6th best small towns in the USA in 2019 by Architectural Digest, in a picturesque, quiet neighborhood, 3 minutes from the historic Clinton downtown and the Red Mill Museum, a few miles away from the second and fourth largest lakes in NJ, huge parks and options for outdoor activities - a true family gem. The 1.5-acre backyard borders a brook and a beautiful forest. Quality neighbors! The area has the lowest crime rate in the state.

The house has four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a family room, a formal dining room, a den with a functioning fireplace, a patio, a two-car garage, and is furnished as shown in the photos, lots of bells and whistles.

This is our second home, as we live in Europe most of the year. We would welcome responsible clean-cut people who will treat it as their home for a short or longer-term lease or vacation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Ave At Port Imperial have any available units?
28 Ave At Port Imperial has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 Ave At Port Imperial have?
Some of 28 Ave At Port Imperial's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Ave At Port Imperial currently offering any rent specials?
28 Ave At Port Imperial isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Ave At Port Imperial pet-friendly?
No, 28 Ave At Port Imperial is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West New York.
Does 28 Ave At Port Imperial offer parking?
Yes, 28 Ave At Port Imperial does offer parking.
Does 28 Ave At Port Imperial have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Ave At Port Imperial does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Ave At Port Imperial have a pool?
No, 28 Ave At Port Imperial does not have a pool.
Does 28 Ave At Port Imperial have accessible units?
No, 28 Ave At Port Imperial does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Ave At Port Imperial have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Ave At Port Imperial does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Ave At Port Imperial have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Ave At Port Imperial does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 28 Ave At Port Imperial?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07093
RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07086
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07093
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
1100 Avenue at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07086
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl
West New York, NJ 07093
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07093
RiversEdge at Port Imperial
1500 Avenue at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07086

Similar Pages

West New York 1 BedroomsWest New York 2 Bedrooms
West New York Apartments with GarageWest New York Pet Friendly Places
West New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJ
Clifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity