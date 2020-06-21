All apartments in West New York
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:35 AM

18 63RD ST

18 63rd Street · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18 63rd Street, West New York, NJ 07093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
tennis court
All utilities included!! (Option to rent w/ garage parking included for 3,000/mo) Less than 1/2 block from Boulevard East, this amazing 3br 2ba features a 20ft. private terrace with sliding glass French doors that leads into living room and dining room area. Kitchen has been beautifully renovated and remodeled w/ granite countertop, including kitchen island with a breakfast bar and espresso colored kitchen cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. A true commuter's dream with just a 20 min express bus ride to New York City right around the corner via bus and free ferry shuttle!  And short distance to schools (0.6 miles walking to Memorial High School and 0.3 walking miles to Harry L. Bain Elementary School) laundromats, parks, lakes, tennis courts, golf range, jogging trails, dog parks, farmer’s markets and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 63RD ST have any available units?
18 63RD ST has a unit available for $2,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18 63RD ST have?
Some of 18 63RD ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 63RD ST currently offering any rent specials?
18 63RD ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 63RD ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 63RD ST is pet friendly.
Does 18 63RD ST offer parking?
Yes, 18 63RD ST does offer parking.
Does 18 63RD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 63RD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 63RD ST have a pool?
No, 18 63RD ST does not have a pool.
Does 18 63RD ST have accessible units?
No, 18 63RD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 18 63RD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 63RD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 63RD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 63RD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
