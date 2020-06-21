18 63RD ST

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly all utils included garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage tennis court

All utilities included!! (Option to rent w/ garage parking included for 3,000/mo) Less than 1/2 block from Boulevard East, this amazing 3br 2ba features a 20ft. private terrace with sliding glass French doors that leads into living room and dining room area. Kitchen has been beautifully renovated and remodeled w/ granite countertop, including kitchen island with a breakfast bar and espresso colored kitchen cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. A true commuter's dream with just a 20 min express bus ride to New York City right around the corner via bus and free ferry shuttle! And short distance to schools (0.6 miles walking to Memorial High School and 0.3 walking miles to Harry L. Bain Elementary School) laundromats, parks, lakes, tennis courts, golf range, jogging trails, dog parks, farmer’s markets and so much more!