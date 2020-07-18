530 VALLEY RD C005H

Amenities

Spacious studio condo located in full-service Bellaire House. Enjoy close proximity to Upper Montclair parks, shops, restaurants + NYC bus & train service within blocks from home. This beautiful 5th floor unit features refreshed kitchen with subway tiles & bath, custom built-in Murphy bed, open living area incl. walk-in closet, and sliders leading to private chic balcony to enjoy the outdoors! (Furniture avail.) The complex is complete with 24/7 doorman, on-site manager, in-ground pool, outdoor patio space, and convenient on-floor W/D. Plus, larger capacity laundry room in building's basement. Rent includes utilities (with each unit having control over their heating & A/C) and a designated parking space. 2nd pkg space is not avail. $500 refundable move-in deposit. Two-year lease preferred.