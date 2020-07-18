All apartments in Upper Montclair
Find more places like 530 VALLEY RD C005H.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Upper Montclair, NJ
/
530 VALLEY RD C005H
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:09 PM

530 VALLEY RD C005H

530 Valley Rd · (973) 509-4649
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Upper Montclair
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

530 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ 07043
Upper Montclair

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5H · Avail. now

$1,750

Studio · 1 Bath · 596 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Spacious studio condo located in full-service Bellaire House. Enjoy close proximity to Upper Montclair parks, shops, restaurants + NYC bus & train service within blocks from home. This beautiful 5th floor unit features refreshed kitchen with subway tiles & bath, custom built-in Murphy bed, open living area incl. walk-in closet, and sliders leading to private chic balcony to enjoy the outdoors! (Furniture avail.) The complex is complete with 24/7 doorman, on-site manager, in-ground pool, outdoor patio space, and convenient on-floor W/D. Plus, larger capacity laundry room in building's basement. Rent includes utilities (with each unit having control over their heating & A/C) and a designated parking space. 2nd pkg space is not avail. $500 refundable move-in deposit. Two-year lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 VALLEY RD C005H have any available units?
530 VALLEY RD C005H has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 530 VALLEY RD C005H have?
Some of 530 VALLEY RD C005H's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 VALLEY RD C005H currently offering any rent specials?
530 VALLEY RD C005H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 VALLEY RD C005H pet-friendly?
No, 530 VALLEY RD C005H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Upper Montclair.
Does 530 VALLEY RD C005H offer parking?
Yes, 530 VALLEY RD C005H offers parking.
Does 530 VALLEY RD C005H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 VALLEY RD C005H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 VALLEY RD C005H have a pool?
Yes, 530 VALLEY RD C005H has a pool.
Does 530 VALLEY RD C005H have accessible units?
No, 530 VALLEY RD C005H does not have accessible units.
Does 530 VALLEY RD C005H have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 VALLEY RD C005H does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 530 VALLEY RD C005H have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 530 VALLEY RD C005H has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 530 VALLEY RD C005H?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd
Upper Montclair, NJ 07042
Commonwealth Gardens Apartments
480 Valley Road
Upper Montclair, NJ 07043
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St
Upper Montclair, NJ 07042

Similar Pages

Upper Montclair 1 BedroomsUpper Montclair 2 Bedrooms
Upper Montclair Apartments with ParkingUpper Montclair Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Upper Montclair Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ
Hackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJMadison, NJWestfield, NJChatham, NJ
Bergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJRidgewood, NJFlorham Park, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJRiver Edge, NJNorth Plainfield, NJElmwood Park, NJRutherford, NJNanuet, NYAvenel, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity