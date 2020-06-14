Apartment List
/
NJ
/
upper montclair
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:10 PM

64 Apartments for rent in Upper Montclair, NJ with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Upper Montclair renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
9 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,320
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,970
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1019 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Annin Lofts
151 Bloomfield Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,525
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1175 sqft
Annin Lofts is located at 141-151 Bloomfield Avenue Verona, NJ and is managed by Russo Property Management, a reputable management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Results within 1 mile of Upper Montclair
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
Brookdale
9 Units Available
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$1,775
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1 CLARIDGE DR 114
1 Claridge Drive, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,800
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated spacious 1 BR, 1.5 BTH 1200 Sq Ft condo with gorgeous Large walk in closet and 3 additional closets.... Extra room can be used as a 2nd BR, Office, Den or DR.
Results within 5 miles of Upper Montclair
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Watsessing Park
24 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,840
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
45 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,861
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,436
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
5 Units Available
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,640
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1228 sqft
Set on a hilltop overlooking charming city streets, Carlyle Towers offers sophisticated urban living. With studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Caldwell, New Jersey, our community places you in the heart of our historic neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1131 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Rosemawr
8 Units Available
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,384
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,038
1163 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
2 Units Available
28 Gates Avenue Apartments
28 Gates Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
915 sqft
Situated just one short block from the world class shopping, dining, and nightlife of Bloomfield Avenue, The Apartments at 28 Gates Avenue have it all! Each oversized apartment in this four story, pre-war building features hardwood floors, extra

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
548 COVENTRY DR
548 Coventry Drive, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
This 1742 sq ft.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Richfield
1 Unit Available
13 Pershing Rd 71
13 Pershing Road, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
NO BROKER FEE- LUXURY WATERFRONT - Property Id: 223431 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE* *LUXURY WATERFRONT PROPERTY* *STEPS AWAY FROM TO ALL NYC TRANSPORTATION* *WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS & SHOPPING* BBQ Grills Billiards

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Arlington
1 Unit Available
584 River Rd 3
584 River Road, North Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,750
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY RENTAL - Property Id: 94827 *NO BROKER FEE! *NO AMMENITY FEE* *1 PARKING SPACE INCLUDED* State of the Art Health Club & Yoga Studio Beautifully Landscaped Lush Gardens Lavish Spa Including Steam, Sauna, and Treatment

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
211 CERUTTI CT
211 Cerutti Court, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Enjoy beautiful nights on your deck overlooking Magnificent NYC skyline Views!! This one floor End unit unit offers 3 Bedroom 2 Baths ,D/R,L/R w fireplace..Gated Community with 24 hour security, NYC Transportation from the gate...tons of amenities..

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
23 BARRISTER ST
23 Barrister St, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
2000 sqft
Comfortable living with superb amenities close to NYC commuter transportation, major highways and shopping areas. This sunny & spacious Ellington model has one of the most open floor plans available.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
421 Hartford Drive
421 Hartford Drive, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1998 sqft
PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED & VACANT - EASY TO SHOW! This beautiful and sunlit tri level 2 BR 2.5 bath townhome with wood flooring on main floor and upstairs, 2 gas fireplaces, professionally painted, in a fabulous location within Cambridge Heights.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
85 Park Ave
85 Park Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Sophistictated NYC style living! Rare 3 bedroom unit in luxury condo complete with everything - Hardwood floors throughout.Gourmet kitchen has granite countertops and top of the line SS appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Woodland Park
1 Unit Available
7 GRANITE RD B2
7 Granite Rd, Woodland Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Spectacular 2 Bed, 2 Bath Begonia Unit Condo with a garage and access to unrivaled amenities resides in the gated Four Seasons at Great Notch community.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
52 LINCOLN AVE 202
52 Lincoln Ave, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
Modern living with NJ transit outside your front door, only 25 minutes to New York. parking for 2 cars, gym and access to very chic common area. Master ensuite, open concept kitchen, living, dining & freshly painted.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
2-48 GROVE AVE
2-48 Grove Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1793 sqft
2 bedrooms 2 bath luxury apartments. Our community includes a rec room,fitness center, outdoor BBQ,Gazebo,private garage.

1 of 15

Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
1 Unit Available
587 BRITTANY CIRCLE
587 Brittany Circle, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
2211 sqft
Beautiful 2BR rental unit in prestigious gated community just 9 miles from Manhattan. Prime location with walkout from lower level family room (or 3rd bedroom) features full bath and private walkout patio.
Results within 10 miles of Upper Montclair
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:06pm
$
13 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,670
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$818
1047 sqft
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Upper Montclair, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Upper Montclair renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Upper Montclair 1 BedroomsUpper Montclair 2 BedroomsUpper Montclair 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUpper Montclair 3 BedroomsUpper Montclair Accessible ApartmentsUpper Montclair Apartments with Balcony
Upper Montclair Apartments with GarageUpper Montclair Apartments with GymUpper Montclair Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUpper Montclair Apartments with Move-in SpecialsUpper Montclair Apartments with Parking
Upper Montclair Apartments with PoolUpper Montclair Apartments with Washer-DryerUpper Montclair Dog Friendly ApartmentsUpper Montclair Pet Friendly PlacesUpper Montclair Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ
Hackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJRutherford, NJAvenel, NJRidgefield, NJ
Secaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJMadison, NJCaldwell, NJWestfield, NJChatham, NJBergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJShort Hills, NJRidgewood, NJFlorham Park, NJSouth Plainfield, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College