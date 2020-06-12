/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:02 PM
110 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Upper Montclair, NJ
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
10 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
35 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1019 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
3 Units Available
Commonwealth Gardens Apartments
480 Valley Road, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
908 sqft
Situated in a park like setting, Commonwealth Gardens features two bedroom townhouses with updated kitchens and appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, new windows and a full private basement with a washer/dryer.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Annin Lofts
151 Bloomfield Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1175 sqft
Annin Lofts is located at 141-151 Bloomfield Avenue Verona, NJ and is managed by Russo Property Management, a reputable management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
2 Units Available
188 Bellevue Ave
188 Bellevue Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
638 sqft
With its Tudor style construction and magnificent weeping willow tree gracing the front yard, The Apartments at 188 Bellevue Avenue are a special place to call home.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Upper Montclair
1 Unit Available
31 OAKWOOD AVE
31 Oakwood Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Renovated 3rd fl , 2 BR apt. LR, Kit, 2 BR, Ba, storage. Laundry in basement. Close to UM transportation, shops & restaurants
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Upper Montclair
1 Unit Available
429 VALLEY RD
429 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Spacious second floor apartment with six rooms. Two bedrooms, large living room with decorative fireplace, french doors to a window filled sunroom. Formal dining room, updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, W/D hookup in basement with storage.
Results within 1 mile of Upper Montclair
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
Brookdale
11 Units Available
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
1 Unit Available
55 N. Mountain Ave
55 North Mountain Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
897 sqft
A tree lined driveway awaits as you enter this charming residential apartment community. Crossing the newly landscaped courtyard, the sound of a babbling brook echoes ever so gently.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1 RYDAL PL
1 Rydal Place, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Wonderful 2 BR unit on second fl. Ultra bright and spacious, Formal DR, LR, Family Rm/Office/Den, Enclosed porch, Mod Kit, beautiful wood details, built-ins, beamed ceiling and ribbon wood floors. Crisp and immaculate.Garage parking, storage .
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
115 WATCHUNG AVE
115 Watchung Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1200 sqft
COMMUTER'S DELIGHT- newer construction! Beautiful, open concept 2BR./ 1.5 BA in the heart of Watchung Plaza. HW floors throughout, terrace for outdoor enjoyment, SS appliances, Central Air, laundry in unit.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
575 Grove St Unit B-4
575 Grove St, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1488 sqft
Vaulted Entry, Private front door Patio, Open Floor Plan, Large Living Room, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertop,Formal Dining, throughout Wood Floor, Wood burning Fire place. Conveniently close to NY Transportation and Major Hwy.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
71 MONTCLAIR AVE
71 Montclair Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Beautiful 1st floor apartment with high ceilings and historic charm! Large living room with tons of natural light. Formal dining room with built ins and decorative fireplace. Updated eat-in-kitchen with SS appliances & granite counter tops.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
575 Grove St
575 Grove Street, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1488 sqft
Vaulted Entry, Private front door Patio, Open Floor Plan, Large Living Room, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertop,Formal Dining, throughout Wood Floor, Wood burning Fire place. Conveniently close to NY Transportation and Major Hwy.
Results within 5 miles of Upper Montclair
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
11 Units Available
The Woodlands
53 Maier Street, North Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
960 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM and we will waive the application fee. Call or email to get your open house ZOOM link.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
2 Units Available
Joralemon Apartments
471 Joralemon St, Silver Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
900 sqft
Joralemon Apartments in Belleville, NJ offer pet-friendly living in spacious, renovated units. Large closets, updated kitchens and new flooring make Joralemon an excellent choice. Easy commute to local employers.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Watsessing Park
25 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Hilltop Manor Apartments
125 Long Hill Rd, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
826 sqft
Primarily residential, Little Falls has managed to retain its small town feel in spite of its proximity to New York City.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
1 Unit Available
128 Broad Street
128 Broad St, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
898 sqft
The Apartments at 128 Broad Street are housed in a pre-war four story mid-rise building across the street from The Bloomfield Green.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
Belleview Gardens
140 Celia Terrace, Belleville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
615 sqft
Belleview Gardens offers one and two bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments feature newly renovated, modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
43 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,196
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1228 sqft
Set on a hilltop overlooking charming city streets, Carlyle Towers offers sophisticated urban living. With studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Caldwell, New Jersey, our community places you in the heart of our historic neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
1 Unit Available
Eagle Rock
23 Wilfred St, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
607 sqft
Welcome to Eagle Rock Apartments! Enjoy a beautiful, quiet park-like setting that is close to everything! The city of West Orange has so much to offer including great shops and dining, easy commutes, great schools and a laundry list of events and
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
