3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:20 PM
213 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Upper Montclair, NJ
1 Unit Available
38 BROOKFIELD RD
38 Brookfield Road, Upper Montclair, NJ
This gorgeous unit offers 2 floors of living with 3 second floor bedrooms and 2 third floor bedrooms. Beautiful hardwood floors set this unit apart. Dishwasher, refrigerator, and washer/dryer included.
1 Unit Available
14 MOUNTAIN TER
14 Mountain Terrace, Upper Montclair, NJ
Fabulous Tudor with charming detail a short distance to train, Iris Gardens, Park and Pool. Property also features a back yard patio spacious grass backyard with trees & shrubs for privacy.
Results within 1 mile of Upper Montclair
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
277 CHARLES ST
277 Charles Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
This sunny, well maintained split level has everything you're looking for! Open floor plan with over 2000 SF of living space! Updated eat-in kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counters, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances and separate
1 Unit Available
287 CLAREMONT AVE
287 Claremont Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Spacious & central 3/4 BR & 3 bath rental in elegant Victorian close to downtown, shops, restaurants, Walnut St. Station, bus to NYC, & farmer's market. Washer & Dryer in unit. Parking for 2 cars.
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
125 WOODLAWN AVE
125 Woodlawn Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
This well maintained Colonial is a commuters delight and boasts three spacious bedrooms as well as a new kitchen with Granite counter tops and two ovens! The Master has a large bathroom suite and the home has 2.5 bathes total.
1 Unit Available
63 WATCHUNG AVE
63 Watchung Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
Avail July 1st. This large bright 7 room 2nd fl apt boasts an updated kitchen, hardwood fls, french doors, decor fireplace, and high ceilings. Formal dining room, Garage pkng, 2 cars & yard share. Washer/Dryer in basement. No dogs allowed.
1 Unit Available
6 GLEN ROCK RD
6 Glen Rock Rd, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Unique furnished rental with great privacy, wooded area and reservoir is close to NYC Midtown direct train and Upper Montclair shops and restaurants and movie theatre close by.
1 Unit Available
95 PARK ST
95 Park St, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Renovated spectacular three bedroom with a huge deck. It features hardwood throughout, granite in the kitchen, dining/living combo , one bedroom has a powder room in it, laundry and storage in basement. Parking available for two cars.
1 Unit Available
15 UPPPER MOUNTAIN AVE
15 Upper Mountain Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Completely Renovated & Gutted to the Studs in 2019! Be The First to Live Here! Sought After In-Town Location. Tenant Pays One Month RE Commission
1 Unit Available
121 PARK ST
121 Park St, Essex County, NJ
A 3 level apartment that features: 1 assigned car garage parking space, 2 additional assigned driveway parking spaces and shared laundry facilities in basement. Students welcome!
Results within 5 miles of Upper Montclair
Essex Fells
1 Unit Available
38 BUTTONWOOD RD
38 Buttonwood Rd, Essex Fells, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Talk about location! This is a Beauty.
1 Unit Available
32 N WILLOW ST
32 North Willow Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Great 'In Town' Location just Steps to Everything Downtown Montclair has to Offer - NYC train, Shops, Restaurants, Venues, Cafes! Large, sunny 3 bedroom unit has great flow with full dining room, separate living room and front hall off lovely
Doddtown
1 Unit Available
25 Marcy Ave 2
25 Marcy Avenue, East Orange, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1050 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 25 Marcy Avenue East Orange NJ - Property Id: 113909 3 bed room one bathroom newly renovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances Walk-in bedroom closet, parking ,Quiet neighborhood, 5 mins to parkway, short walk
Woodland Park
1 Unit Available
70 Haverhill
70 Haverhill Avenue, Woodland Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1600 sqft
Redesigned 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 112003 Redesigned 3 bedroom 1 bath rental perched on the mountains of Woodland Park.
1 Unit Available
175 Jerome Place
175 Jerome Place, Essex County, NJ
175 Jerome Place Available 07/01/20 This IS the American Dream. Rent to Own renovated 4BR 3 Bath house! - This IS the American Dream.
1 Unit Available
34 ELMWOOD AVE
34 Elmwood Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Renovated 2nd floor rental with spacious rooms, wood floors & a large eat in kitchen. Many extra features including washer, dryer & refrigerator included.
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
200 North 17th Street
200 North 17th Street, East Orange, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
650 sqft
Applicants must verify all information directly with the owner's representative. Yale Kent does not own or manage this property at this time. Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $49.
North Arlington
1 Unit Available
107 BERGEN AVE
107 Bergen Avenue, North Arlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
99999 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APT WITH LIVING ROOM , DINING ROOM AND EAT IN KITCHEN. THIS HOME IS CLOSE TO MASS TRANSPORTATION AND HIGHWAYS.THERE IS ALSO 1 PARKING SPOT INCLUDED!! NO PETS ALLOWED
1 Unit Available
65 First Avenue
65 1st Avenue, Passaic County, NJ
Well-maintained Victorian home with 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Features a pet-friendly, fenced-in yard, garage, updated utilities and washer/dryer! Washer and Dryer are currently available but are in as-is condition.
Richfield
1 Unit Available
46 VAN VLIET CT
46 Van Vliet Court, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Immaculate and spacious 2nd floor apartment in the heart of Clifton. Featuring 3BR, 1BA, Large LR, DR and Kitchen. Conveniently located close to NYC transportation and major highways. NO PETS.Credit application and verification is required.
1 Unit Available
26 Parkway West
26 Parkway West, Essex County, NJ
Charming 4 bedroom colonial with HW floors, fireplace, and modern kitchen and bath, nestled in park like setting. This home is also extremely close to NYC transportation - bus and light rail.
Allwood
1 Unit Available
218 BEVERLY HILL RD
218 Beverly Hill Road, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Welcome Home. Rental is located in an incredible location. The home boasts 7 rms. 3 bdrm. and 2 full baths. The 1st fl. includes a liv.rm., din.rm., kit, 2 bdrm, 1 full bth and H/W floors throughout. 2nd fl. includes a mstr.
1 Unit Available
108 LINCOLN AVE 1st Fl
108 Lincoln Avenue, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
UPDATED, ABSOLUTELY A MUST SEE; BRIGHT, CLEAN, SPACIOUS ROOMS, LARGER WINDOWS, ISLAND IN THE KITCHEN, SOFT CLOSE DRAWS & EXTENDED TO ALLOW FOR SEATING; GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS AND TILED; NO SMOKERS; CENTRAL AIR, CEILING FANS, HIGH CEILINGS,
Radcliffe
1 Unit Available
4 CEDAR ST
4 Cedar Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
SINGLE FAMILY LEASE QUIET NUTLEY NEIGHBORHOOD (3BED-2BATHS) SLIDERS TO DECK LARGE BRIGHT ROOMS LOTS OF CLOSETS FULL BASEMENT FOR STORAGE ALL APPLIANCES STAY INCLUDING WASHER & DRYER LANDLORD RESPONSIBLE FOR SNOW REMOVAL TENANTS RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN
