Apartment List
/
NJ
/
upper montclair
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:54 PM

102 Apartments for rent in Upper Montclair, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Upper Montclair renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
32 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,970
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1019 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
3 Units Available
Commonwealth Gardens Apartments
480 Valley Road, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
908 sqft
Situated in a park like setting, Commonwealth Gardens features two bedroom townhouses with updated kitchens and appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, new windows and a full private basement with a washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Annin Lofts
151 Bloomfield Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,525
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1175 sqft
Annin Lofts is located at 141-151 Bloomfield Avenue Verona, NJ and is managed by Russo Property Management, a reputable management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
2 Units Available
188 Bellevue Ave
188 Bellevue Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,770
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
638 sqft
With its Tudor style construction and magnificent weeping willow tree gracing the front yard, The Apartments at 188 Bellevue Avenue are a special place to call home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
38 BROOKFIELD RD
38 Brookfield Road, Upper Montclair, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1400 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
This gorgeous unit offers 2 floors of living with 3 second floor bedrooms and 2 third floor bedrooms. Beautiful hardwood floors set this unit apart. Dishwasher, refrigerator, and washer/dryer included.
Results within 1 mile of Upper Montclair
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
Brookdale
9 Units Available
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$1,775
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
55 N. Mountain Ave
55 North Mountain Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
897 sqft
A tree lined driveway awaits as you enter this charming residential apartment community. Crossing the newly landscaped courtyard, the sound of a babbling brook echoes ever so gently.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
277 CHARLES ST
277 Charles Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
This sunny, well maintained split level has everything you're looking for! Open floor plan with over 2000 SF of living space! Updated eat-in kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counters, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances and separate

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
570 BLOOMFIELD AVE
570 Bloomfield Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
Beautiful studio apartment in the center of downtown Montclair. Featuring hardwood floors and access to laundry facilities in building. Heat and hot water included.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
1 RYDAL PL
1 Rydal Place, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Wonderful 2 BR unit on second fl. Ultra bright and spacious, Formal DR, LR, Family Rm/Office/Den, Enclosed porch, Mod Kit, beautiful wood details, built-ins, beamed ceiling and ribbon wood floors. Crisp and immaculate.Garage parking, storage .

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
181 LONG HILL RD 5-9
181 Long Hill Road, Passaic County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
DESIREABLE INWOOD DUPLEX. Living/Dining Rm. combination w/wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, kitchen w/new appliances, bedroom, tiled bathroom. Lower level: newly carpeted Rec/Media Room, Half bath, laundry/ storage room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
80 MIDLAND AVE
80 Midland Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Welcome to an all utilities included Montclair rental! Step onto the Brazilian Walnut front porch and enter the foyer of this absolutely charming colonial house filled with bright light.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
575 Grove St Unit B-4
575 Grove St, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1488 sqft
Vaulted Entry, Private front door Patio, Open Floor Plan, Large Living Room, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertop,Formal Dining, throughout Wood Floor, Wood burning Fire place. Conveniently close to NY Transportation and Major Hwy.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
575 Grove St
575 Grove Street, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1488 sqft
Vaulted Entry, Private front door Patio, Open Floor Plan, Large Living Room, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertop,Formal Dining, throughout Wood Floor, Wood burning Fire place. Conveniently close to NY Transportation and Major Hwy.
Results within 5 miles of Upper Montclair
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Watsessing Park
24 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,840
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
9 Units Available
The Woodlands
53 Maier Street, North Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,280
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
960 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM and we will waive the application fee. Call or email to get your open house ZOOM link.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
45 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,861
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
Maple Valley
4 Units Available
Stony Hill
6A Stony Hill Rd, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,445
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Stony Hill Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ. QUALITY FAMILY LIVING, At Stony Hill Apartments you'll be close to schools, great restaurants, the Monmouth Mall, and New York City trains and buses.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
4 Units Available
Belleview Gardens
140 Celia Terrace, Belleville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
615 sqft
Belleview Gardens offers one and two bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments feature newly renovated, modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Hilltop Manor Apartments
125 Long Hill Rd, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
826 sqft
Primarily residential, Little Falls has managed to retain its small town feel in spite of its proximity to New York City.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
128 Broad Street
128 Broad St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
898 sqft
The Apartments at 128 Broad Street are housed in a pre-war four story mid-rise building across the street from The Bloomfield Green.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,436
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Upper Roseville
6 Units Available
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
735 sqft
Mary Ann Apartments is a large garden style community consisting of one and two bedroom apartments, some with separate dining areas.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
5 Units Available
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,640
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1228 sqft
Set on a hilltop overlooking charming city streets, Carlyle Towers offers sophisticated urban living. With studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Caldwell, New Jersey, our community places you in the heart of our historic neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Upper Montclair, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Upper Montclair renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Upper Montclair 1 BedroomsUpper Montclair 2 BedroomsUpper Montclair 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUpper Montclair 3 BedroomsUpper Montclair Accessible ApartmentsUpper Montclair Apartments with Balcony
Upper Montclair Apartments with GarageUpper Montclair Apartments with GymUpper Montclair Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUpper Montclair Apartments with Move-in SpecialsUpper Montclair Apartments with Parking
Upper Montclair Apartments with PoolUpper Montclair Apartments with Washer-DryerUpper Montclair Dog Friendly ApartmentsUpper Montclair Pet Friendly PlacesUpper Montclair Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ
Hackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJRutherford, NJAvenel, NJRidgefield, NJ
Secaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJMadison, NJCaldwell, NJWestfield, NJChatham, NJBergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJShort Hills, NJRidgewood, NJFlorham Park, NJSouth Plainfield, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College