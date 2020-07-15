All apartments in Upper Montclair
188 Bellevue Ave
Last updated July 15 2020

188 Bellevue Ave

188 Bellevue Avenue · (833) 275-7208
Location

188 Bellevue Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ 07043

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 188 Bellevue Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
smoke-free community
With its Tudor style construction and magnificent weeping willow tree gracing the front yard, The Apartments at 188 Bellevue Avenue are a special place to call home. With old world construction and a courtyard setting, these spacious apartments feature thick walls, new windows, separate dining rooms and modern kitchens and bathrooms.

Situated just minutes from the heart of Montclair and Upper Montclair, The Apartments at 188 Bellevue Avenue are conveniently located near extraordinary downtown shopping and dining. The transportation to New York City is excellent with buses and trains frequently to the Port Authority and mid-town. The community is also in close proximity to many major highways, including Routes 46, 3, 23, 280 and the Garden State Parkway.

Come see us, one visit will convince you that your next address should be The Apartments at 188 Bellevue Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 Bellevue Ave have any available units?
188 Bellevue Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upper Montclair, NJ.
What amenities does 188 Bellevue Ave have?
Some of 188 Bellevue Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 Bellevue Ave currently offering any rent specials?
188 Bellevue Ave is offering the following rent specials: $1 App Fee and June FREE. Must move in by 6/15/20!
Is 188 Bellevue Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 188 Bellevue Ave is pet friendly.
Does 188 Bellevue Ave offer parking?
No, 188 Bellevue Ave does not offer parking.
Does 188 Bellevue Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 188 Bellevue Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 Bellevue Ave have a pool?
No, 188 Bellevue Ave does not have a pool.
Does 188 Bellevue Ave have accessible units?
No, 188 Bellevue Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 188 Bellevue Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 188 Bellevue Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 188 Bellevue Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 188 Bellevue Ave has units with air conditioning.
