188 Bellevue Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator bathtub extra storage granite counters oven recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden smoke-free community

With its Tudor style construction and magnificent weeping willow tree gracing the front yard, The Apartments at 188 Bellevue Avenue are a special place to call home. With old world construction and a courtyard setting, these spacious apartments feature thick walls, new windows, separate dining rooms and modern kitchens and bathrooms.



Situated just minutes from the heart of Montclair and Upper Montclair, The Apartments at 188 Bellevue Avenue are conveniently located near extraordinary downtown shopping and dining. The transportation to New York City is excellent with buses and trains frequently to the Port Authority and mid-town. The community is also in close proximity to many major highways, including Routes 46, 3, 23, 280 and the Garden State Parkway.



Come see us, one visit will convince you that your next address should be The Apartments at 188 Bellevue Avenue.