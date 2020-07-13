/
apartments with pool
64 Apartments for rent in Upper Montclair, NJ with pool
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,920
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Upper Montclair
530 VALLEY RD C005H
530 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,750
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious studio condo located in full-service Bellaire House. Enjoy close proximity to Upper Montclair parks, shops, restaurants + NYC bus & train service within blocks from home.
14 MOUNTAIN TER
14 Mountain Terrace, Upper Montclair, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
2074 sqft
Fabulous Tudor with charming detail a short distance to train, Iris Gardens, Park and Pool. Property also features a back yard patio spacious grass backyard with trees & shrubs for privacy.
Results within 1 mile of Upper Montclair
Brookdale
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$1,425
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
1 CLARIDGE DR 114
1 Claridge Drive, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,800
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated spacious 1 BR, 1.5 BTH 1200 Sq Ft condo with gorgeous Large walk in closet and 3 additional closets.... Extra room can be used as a 2nd BR, Office, Den or DR.
181 LONG HILL RD 5-9
181 Long Hill Road, Passaic County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
DESIREABLE INWOOD DUPLEX. Living/Dining Rm. combination w/wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, kitchen w/new appliances, bedroom, tiled bathroom. Lower level: newly carpeted Rec/Media Room, Half bath, laundry/ storage room.
Results within 5 miles of Upper Montclair
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1096 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,466
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,244
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Maple Valley
Stony Hill
6A Stony Hill Rd, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Stony Hill Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ. QUALITY FAMILY LIVING, At Stony Hill Apartments you'll be close to schools, great restaurants, the Monmouth Mall, and New York City trains and buses.
Rosemawr
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,384
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1163 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
131 BRITTANY CT
131 Brittany Ct, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1451 sqft
Beautifully updated tri-level 2 bed 2.5 bth end unit Dorchester model townhouse. The high ceilings & large WNDWS create a bright & spacious feel.
418 Hartford Drive
418 Hartford Drive, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Move your things right into this terrific Brownstone townhouse! Tri level open floor plan and beautiful gourmet kitchen with S/S appliances granite countertops, awesome backsplash, breakfast bar. Recessed lighting throughout.
Richfield
13 Pershing Rd 71
13 Pershing Road, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
NO BROKER FEE- LUXURY WATERFRONT - Property Id: 223431 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE* *LUXURY WATERFRONT PROPERTY* *STEPS AWAY FROM TO ALL NYC TRANSPORTATION* *WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS & SHOPPING* BBQ Grills Billiards
Singac
240 MAIN ST UNIT 311
240 Main St, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
NYC living in Little Falls! Upon walking into this condo you will immediately be transfixed by this fully updated breathtaking unit.
213 BARRINGER DR
213 Barringer Drive, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1799 sqft
Welcome to 213 Barringer Dr. In Nutley! 2 bed 2.5 bath 1800 sf fully upgraded&extended kitchen with newer appliances. 1st fl consists of an open fl plan of kitchen, living, dining, and half bath. 2nd fl consists of 2 bed 2 bath with washer and dryer.
Essex Fells
31 WELSH RD
31 Welsh Road, Essex Fells, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$9,800
5876 sqft
COMPLETELY UPDATED (2018), VERY DRAMATIC, GORGEOUS UPDATED EIK WITH CUSTOM CAB, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APP, QUARTZITE COUNTERS, CENTER ISLAND, SUBZERO REF, BEVERAGE CENT, WOLF SUBZERO STEAM OVEN, 2 FIRE PLACES ,FAMILY RM WITH FRENCH DOORS TO
Maple Valley
9 DE GRAW AVE
9 Degraw Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Renovated in 2017.
Passaic Park
285 AYCRIGG AVE
285 Aycrigg Ave, Passaic, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
575 sqft
Train 3 blocks away - Commuters Delight 11 th floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo that features : Kitchen and Open floor plan that has a LivingRoom/Dining Room combo with a genorous size area . Terrace with views . Enjoy the out door pool in the Summer.
8 KNUTSEN DR
8 Knutsen Drive, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
Meticulously maintained & desirable Glen Eagle Model featuring a rare large grassy backyard area plus hardwood floors, updated baths, eat-in kitchen, & living room with skylights & high ceiling.
279 FRANKLIN ST
279 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Walking into the apartment at 279 Franklin, you'll be greeted by a gorgeous kitchen with Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, and dining area.
2-48 GROVE AVE
2-48 Grove Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1793 sqft
2 bedrooms 2 bath luxury apartments. Our community includes a rec room,fitness center, outdoor BBQ,Gazebo,private garage.
587 BRITTANY CIRCLE
587 Brittany Circle, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
2211 sqft
Beautiful 2BR rental unit in prestigious gated community just 9 miles from Manhattan. Prime location with walkout from lower level family room (or 3rd bedroom) features full bath and private walkout patio.
Delawanna
24 RIVER RD
24 River Road, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful condo conveniently located to transportation, shopping and more. The complex offers well maintained grounds and a pool. This home is full of sunlight and offers 2BR, 2.
