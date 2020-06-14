Apartment List
113 Apartments for rent in Upper Montclair, NJ with garage

Upper Montclair apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
9 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,320
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,970
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1019 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
3 Units Available
Commonwealth Gardens Apartments
480 Valley Road, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
908 sqft
Situated in a park like setting, Commonwealth Gardens features two bedroom townhouses with updated kitchens and appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, new windows and a full private basement with a washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Annin Lofts
151 Bloomfield Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,525
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1175 sqft
Annin Lofts is located at 141-151 Bloomfield Avenue Verona, NJ and is managed by Russo Property Management, a reputable management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Results within 1 mile of Upper Montclair
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
1 Unit Available
55 N. Mountain Ave
55 North Mountain Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
897 sqft
A tree lined driveway awaits as you enter this charming residential apartment community. Crossing the newly landscaped courtyard, the sound of a babbling brook echoes ever so gently.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1 RYDAL PL
1 Rydal Place, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Wonderful 2 BR unit on second fl. Ultra bright and spacious, Formal DR, LR, Family Rm/Office/Den, Enclosed porch, Mod Kit, beautiful wood details, built-ins, beamed ceiling and ribbon wood floors. Crisp and immaculate.Garage parking, storage .

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
63 WATCHUNG AVE
63 Watchung Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Avail July 1st. This large bright 7 room 2nd fl apt boasts an updated kitchen, hardwood fls, french doors, decor fireplace, and high ceilings. Formal dining room, Garage pkng, 2 cars & yard share. Washer/Dryer in basement. No dogs allowed.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
6 GLEN ROCK RD
6 Glen Rock Rd, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Unique furnished rental with great privacy, wooded area and reservoir is close to NYC Midtown direct train and Upper Montclair shops and restaurants and movie theatre close by.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
121 PARK ST
121 Park St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
A 3 level apartment that features: 1 assigned car garage parking space, 2 additional assigned driveway parking spaces and shared laundry facilities in basement. Students welcome!
Results within 5 miles of Upper Montclair
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
45 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,861
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Joralemon Apartments
471 Joralemon St, Silver Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
Joralemon Apartments in Belleville, NJ offer pet-friendly living in spacious, renovated units. Large closets, updated kitchens and new flooring make Joralemon an excellent choice. Easy commute to local employers.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Watsessing Park
25 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,840
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Belleview Gardens
140 Celia Terrace, Belleville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
615 sqft
Belleview Gardens offers one and two bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments feature newly renovated, modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
5 Units Available
Hilltop Manor Apartments
125 Long Hill Rd, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
826 sqft
Primarily residential, Little Falls has managed to retain its small town feel in spite of its proximity to New York City.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,436
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Upper Roseville
6 Units Available
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
735 sqft
Mary Ann Apartments is a large garden style community consisting of one and two bedroom apartments, some with separate dining areas.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
5 Units Available
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,640
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1228 sqft
Set on a hilltop overlooking charming city streets, Carlyle Towers offers sophisticated urban living. With studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Caldwell, New Jersey, our community places you in the heart of our historic neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:06am
2 Units Available
Pompton Gardens, LLC
653 Pompton Ave, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,745
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
870 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pompton Gardens, LLC in Essex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
1 Unit Available
Eagle Rock
23 Wilfred St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
607 sqft
Welcome to Eagle Rock Apartments! Enjoy a beautiful, quiet park-like setting that is close to everything! The city of West Orange has so much to offer including great shops and dining, easy commutes, great schools and a laundry list of events and
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Rosemawr
8 Units Available
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,384
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,038
1163 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
2 Units Available
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS
263 Bloomfield Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
710 sqft
263 Bloomfield Avenue is a garden style apartment complex featuring one and two bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
Singac
2 Units Available
Cedar Village
14 Montclair Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
715 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar Village in Essex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Franklin Manor
70 Fremont St, Glen Ridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,349
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
665 sqft
Boutique building with jewel-box appeal, maintained by an on-site team of perfectionists. Stop by and see for yourself our impeccable apartments and grounds.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
1 Unit Available
11 Park Place Apartments
11 Park Place, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1057 sqft
The apartments at 11 Park Place are housed in a pre-war four story mid-rise building directly across the street from The Bloomfield Green. All of the apartments include heat, hot water, hardwood floors and have an intercom system.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Upper Montclair, NJ

Upper Montclair apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

