Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 AM

140 Apartments for rent in Upper Montclair, NJ with parking

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
10 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,920
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,805
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1019 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Commonwealth Gardens Apartments
480 Valley Road, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
908 sqft
Situated in a park like setting, Commonwealth Gardens features two bedroom townhouses with updated kitchens and appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, new windows and a full private basement with a washer/dryer.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Upper Montclair
8 Laurel Place
8 Laurel Place, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, location, location! Easy access to NYC with train station & bus right outside your door! Less than 1/2 mile to Upper Montclair Village shops & restaurants.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
422 VALLEY RD
422 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1400 sqft
Upscale 7 rooms, 3 beds 1 bath, Large Sunny & Clean, beautiful modern kitchen & bath, additional enclosed 3 season private porch, Study for your Zoom meetings, Formal LR & DR, hardwood fls, french doors, decor fireplace.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Upper Montclair
530 VALLEY RD C005H
530 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,750
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious studio condo located in full-service Bellaire House. Enjoy close proximity to Upper Montclair parks, shops, restaurants + NYC bus & train service within blocks from home.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Upper Montclair
547 VALLEY RD
547 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
MUST SEE, unique, 2 story, apartment in the heart of Upper Montclair. Large, sun-filled rooms with vaulted ceilings and a spiral staircase to the second floor gives the feeling of a single family home. Closets galore! Magnificent shared outdoor deck.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
16 Units Available
Brookdale
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$1,425
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
55 N. Mountain Ave
55 North Mountain Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
897 sqft
A tree lined driveway awaits as you enter this charming residential apartment community. Crossing the newly landscaped courtyard, the sound of a babbling brook echoes ever so gently.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
157 CHESTNUT ST
157 Chestnut Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Follow COVID-19 Protocol (Must wear masks and gloves). Must sign COVID form. Spacious and bright second floor apartment with six rooms in an owner occupied multi-family home.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
376 CLAREMONT AVE
376 Claremont Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
800 sqft
2020 Updated!! New brick motif in kitchen, recessed lighting and new floors. Features 1 BR, 1 FB, galley kitchen, combo living. Granite counter. Walk to NYC trans. Close to all that Montclair offers.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
287 CLAREMONT AVE
287 Claremont Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Spacious & central 3/4 BR & 3 bath rental in elegant Victorian close to downtown, shops, restaurants, Walnut St. Station, bus to NYC, & farmer's market. Washer & Dryer in unit. Parking for 2 cars.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Montclair Heights
575 Grove St Unit B-4
575 Grove St, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1488 sqft
Vaulted Entry, Private front door Patio, Open Floor Plan, Large Living Room, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertop,Formal Dining, throughout Wood Floor, Wood burning Fire place. Conveniently close to NY Transportation and Major Hwy.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
25 Upper Mountain Ave
25 Upper Mountain Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,999
Located on the corner of Upper Mountain and Claremont Avenues lies this 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment with plenty of storage, recently remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, spacious bedroom with two full-size

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
121 PARK ST
121 Park St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
A 3 level apartment that features: 1 assigned car garage parking space, 2 additional assigned driveway parking spaces and shared laundry facilities in basement. Students welcome!

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
775 BLOOMFIELD AVE
775 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
This large one bedroom in a beautiful Tudor building sits on the top of Bloomfield ave Verona border. It features hardwood throughout, eat in kitchen, large living room, bedroom with an extra area, washer, dryer, parking for two cars.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
25 ST LUKES PL C0003
25 Saint Lukes Place, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Sunny, fully renovated, beautiful 1 bedroom apartment w sleek & modern open concept kitchen & its own private entrance in Montclair Central Business District includes 1 dedicated parking spot in lot.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
30 MIDLAND AVE
30 Midland Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautifully renovated 2 beds, 1 bath, first floor apartment in the heart of Montclair's vibrant Downtown with front porch, private deck, central air/heat, and 1 parking spot. Watch the July 4th parade from your own front porch.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1096 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Watsessing Park
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,885
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,381
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
32 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
4 Units Available
Joralemon Apartments
471 Joralemon St, Silver Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
Joralemon Apartments in Belleville, NJ offer pet-friendly living in spacious, renovated units. Large closets, updated kitchens and new flooring make Joralemon an excellent choice. Easy commute to local employers.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS
263 Bloomfield Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
710 sqft
263 Bloomfield Avenue is a garden style apartment complex featuring one and two bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,466
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,244
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Upper Montclair, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Upper Montclair apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

