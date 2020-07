Valley and Bloom

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

deposit:

fee: $500

limit: 2

restrictions: 65 lbs limit. LCOR accepts all breeds of dogs except the following or any combination of mixed breed that contain any of the following: All Pit Bull Breeds - American Pit Bull Terriers, American or Irish Staffordshire Terriers, Bull Terriers, American Bulldog, Afghan Hound, Akita, Bernese Mountain Dog, Boxer, Chow Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, German Shephard, Great Dane, Greyhound, Malamute, Mastiff, Presa Canario (Canary Mastiff), Neapolitan Mastiff, Rottweiler, Saluki, St. Bernard, Siberian Husky, Wolf Hybrid, and Weimaraner.

Dogs rent: $60