719-731 26th Street - 727-1 Parking

Amenities
- PARKING SPOT FEATURES -
24 hour access.
Parking spot located between two residential buildings.
Secure location. Located on highly travelled street next to school.
For Questions or To make an appointment for a showing please text/call 646-744-7548.
Due to the high amount of calls we will not be able to hold the garage or spot without a deposit.
- BUILDING FEATURES -
Minutes to NYC by Car and Public Transportation Right There.
Seconds from Shopping Areas, Laundromat, and Supermarkets.
Steps Away from Nearby Kindergarten, Middle and High Schools.
Clean & Well Maintained Building by On-Site Super.
Great Safe and Diverse Neighborhood.
Close to Jersey City, North Bergen, Weehawken, Hoboken, West New York, Union City and Guttenburg.