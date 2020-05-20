All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 515 32ND ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, NJ
/
515 32ND ST
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

515 32ND ST

515 32nd St · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

515 32nd St, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 505 · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
Stunning brand new 5 story elevator building offers 32 units, consisting of two bedrooms and two bathroom condos.. Features include stainless steel appliances, unit washer/ dryer in each unit, great custom closet space. Enjoy tons of natural light and choose from great options for layouts. Building amenities include: gym, secure package room and virtual doorman. 1 or 2 parking spots available for an additional fee. Great location to all transportation, schools, shops and restaurants. No broker fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 32ND ST have any available units?
515 32ND ST has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 515 32ND ST have?
Some of 515 32ND ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 32ND ST currently offering any rent specials?
515 32ND ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 32ND ST pet-friendly?
No, 515 32ND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 515 32ND ST offer parking?
Yes, 515 32ND ST offers parking.
Does 515 32ND ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 32ND ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 32ND ST have a pool?
No, 515 32ND ST does not have a pool.
Does 515 32ND ST have accessible units?
No, 515 32ND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 515 32ND ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 32ND ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 515 32ND ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 32ND ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 515 32ND ST?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1500 Harbor
1500 Harbor Boulevard
Union City, NJ 07086
Estuary
1600 Harbor Blvd
Union City, NJ 07086
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W
Union City, NJ 07071

Similar Pages

Union City 1 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms
Union City Dog Friendly ApartmentsUnion City Pet Friendly Places
Union City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJSummit, NJHarrison, NJLodi, NJEdgewater, NJ
Perth Amboy, NJWestwood, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJCaldwell, NJWoodbridge, NJValley Stream, NYUpper Montclair, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity