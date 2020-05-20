515 32ND ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator gym parking

Stunning brand new 5 story elevator building offers 32 units, consisting of two bedrooms and two bathroom condos.. Features include stainless steel appliances, unit washer/ dryer in each unit, great custom closet space. Enjoy tons of natural light and choose from great options for layouts. Building amenities include: gym, secure package room and virtual doorman. 1 or 2 parking spots available for an additional fee. Great location to all transportation, schools, shops and restaurants. No broker fee!