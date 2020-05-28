All apartments in Union City
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:26 AM

513 14TH ST

513 14th Street · (201) 792-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

513 14th Street, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
With over 1,000 square feet of living space, this home has plenty to offer. Step right into this 1st floor unit of this two family home via the private entrance on Morris & 14th Street and begin to make yourself at home! 3 oversized bedrooms, 1 spacious bathroom and an updated kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances! Recently renovated with central air/heat, exposed brick, in-unit combo washer & dryer! Also, additional storage may be available! Bright & airy, this home is sure to exceed your expectations! Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 14TH ST have any available units?
513 14TH ST has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 513 14TH ST have?
Some of 513 14TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 14TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
513 14TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 14TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 513 14TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 513 14TH ST offer parking?
No, 513 14TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 513 14TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 513 14TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 14TH ST have a pool?
No, 513 14TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 513 14TH ST have accessible units?
No, 513 14TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 513 14TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 14TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 513 14TH ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 513 14TH ST has units with air conditioning.
