513 14TH ST

Amenities

With over 1,000 square feet of living space, this home has plenty to offer. Step right into this 1st floor unit of this two family home via the private entrance on Morris & 14th Street and begin to make yourself at home! 3 oversized bedrooms, 1 spacious bathroom and an updated kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances! Recently renovated with central air/heat, exposed brick, in-unit combo washer & dryer! Also, additional storage may be available! Bright & airy, this home is sure to exceed your expectations! Welcome Home!