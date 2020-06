Amenities

hardwood floors refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities

** NO BROKER FEE** Sun-drenched 3 bedroom apartment in a quiet building in Constable Hook with a huge master bedroom with beautiful bay windows. Apartment includes hardwood floors, spacious kitchen and ample storage space. Centrally located in a great neighborhood – just a 5 minute walk to the Newark Bay waterfront, Thomas DiDomenico Park and row of restaurants on Broadway and a few minute drive from Bayonne Crossing. Convenient to get around with stops for bus routes 10 and 119 within 1.5 blocks. Close to NJ 440. Welcome home!