Last updated May 18 2020 at 6:25 PM

394 PALISADE AVE

394 Palisade Avenue · (201) 451-5042
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

394 Palisade Avenue, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Renovated 2 Bedroom Condo with tons of light. Spacious Open concept living area with Living Room and Dining room; Large Master Bedroom, large 2nd bedroom. Great closet space including pantry, linen close, and guest closet. Brand new kitchen, with SS appliances, including Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Microwave and dishwasher; granite countertops. Unit has full size washer/dryer. Unit just painted, great hardwood floor, crown molding through out, recess lighting. Excellent location, near supermarkets, coffee shops, restaurants, short distance to 2nd light rail, steps to NYC buses and other local bus service

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 394 PALISADE AVE have any available units?
394 PALISADE AVE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 394 PALISADE AVE have?
Some of 394 PALISADE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 394 PALISADE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
394 PALISADE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 394 PALISADE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 394 PALISADE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 394 PALISADE AVE offer parking?
No, 394 PALISADE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 394 PALISADE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 394 PALISADE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 394 PALISADE AVE have a pool?
No, 394 PALISADE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 394 PALISADE AVE have accessible units?
No, 394 PALISADE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 394 PALISADE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 394 PALISADE AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 394 PALISADE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 394 PALISADE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
