394 PALISADE AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

Renovated 2 Bedroom Condo with tons of light. Spacious Open concept living area with Living Room and Dining room; Large Master Bedroom, large 2nd bedroom. Great closet space including pantry, linen close, and guest closet. Brand new kitchen, with SS appliances, including Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Microwave and dishwasher; granite countertops. Unit has full size washer/dryer. Unit just painted, great hardwood floor, crown molding through out, recess lighting. Excellent location, near supermarkets, coffee shops, restaurants, short distance to 2nd light rail, steps to NYC buses and other local bus service