!! UNION CITY'S 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT IS NOW AVAILABLE !! Take a look at this 2nd floor gem with ALL utilities included! This gem provides you with a kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bath! It is ideally located near a plethora of nj/nyc transportation and near a vast amount of community amenities to enjoy from like shops, parks, schools, and so much more! Make an appointment today!