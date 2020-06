Amenities

Price Reduction! Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment in Union City. Great location between Mountain Road and Palisade Ave. Hardwood floors, newer appliances, Washer/dryer in the basement. Lots of light and very large space. A great share. Can be rented with furniture or without. A great value for the money. One block to NYC transportation.