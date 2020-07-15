607 18TH ST

3 bedroom 1 bath rental available July 1st in Union City. This apartment is a great price in a great neighborhood, close to parks, shops and restaurants and three short blocks from the bus to Port Authority. Reach out for a tour today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
