607 18TH ST
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

607 18TH ST

607 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

607 18th Street, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Amenities

microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1 bath rental available July 1st in Union City. This apartment is a great price in a great neighborhood, close to parks, shops and restaurants and three short blocks from the bus to Port Authority. Reach out for a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

