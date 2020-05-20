All apartments in Union City
Home
/
Union City, NJ
/
100 MANHATTAN AVE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

100 MANHATTAN AVE

100 Manhattan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

100 Manhattan Avenue, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
lobby
Terrific 1bedroom, 1bath with balcony in luxury full amenity building. Unit offer hardwood floors, fantastic closet space and lots of light. One block to Hoboken Light Rail 9th St. station. Rent includes, electric, heat, AC, hot/cold water. Full size laundry room on lobby level. Combined with brilliant views, this full-service building includes terrific amenities and a coveted location, just minutes to NYC via transportation or a few blocks to Hoboken. Benefit from 24-hour concierge service, outdoor pool, residents lounge, gym, dry cleaner, deli, on-site day care center and on-site parking for $150p/m.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 MANHATTAN AVE have any available units?
100 MANHATTAN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, NJ.
What amenities does 100 MANHATTAN AVE have?
Some of 100 MANHATTAN AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 MANHATTAN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
100 MANHATTAN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 MANHATTAN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 100 MANHATTAN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 100 MANHATTAN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 100 MANHATTAN AVE offers parking.
Does 100 MANHATTAN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 MANHATTAN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 MANHATTAN AVE have a pool?
Yes, 100 MANHATTAN AVE has a pool.
Does 100 MANHATTAN AVE have accessible units?
No, 100 MANHATTAN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 100 MANHATTAN AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 MANHATTAN AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 MANHATTAN AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 100 MANHATTAN AVE has units with air conditioning.
