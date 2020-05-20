100 MANHATTAN AVE

Amenities
Terrific 1bedroom, 1bath with balcony in luxury full amenity building. Unit offer hardwood floors, fantastic closet space and lots of light. One block to Hoboken Light Rail 9th St. station. Rent includes, electric, heat, AC, hot/cold water. Full size laundry room on lobby level. Combined with brilliant views, this full-service building includes terrific amenities and a coveted location, just minutes to NYC via transportation or a few blocks to Hoboken. Benefit from 24-hour concierge service, outdoor pool, residents lounge, gym, dry cleaner, deli, on-site day care center and on-site parking for $150p/m.