318 38TH ST

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

Be close to it all in this perfectly laid out 2 bed 1 bath! Top floor apartment is filled with custom upgrades and efficient floor plan. Open living space with designated dining area leads out to your own private balcony. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, built in wine fridge, and granite countertops. Close to dining, shopping, and an easy commute to NYC. Top all that off with the convenience of an elevator building with covered indoor parking included! Available furnished or unfurnished.