318 38TH ST
318 38TH ST

318 38th Street · (862) 208-2287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
318 38th Street, Union City, NJ 07087
Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 874 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Be close to it all in this perfectly laid out 2 bed 1 bath! Top floor apartment is filled with custom upgrades and efficient floor plan. Open living space with designated dining area leads out to your own private balcony. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, built in wine fridge, and granite countertops. Close to dining, shopping, and an easy commute to NYC. Top all that off with the convenience of an elevator building with covered indoor parking included! Available furnished or unfurnished.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 38TH ST have any available units?
318 38TH ST has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 318 38TH ST have?
Some of 318 38TH ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 38TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
318 38TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 38TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 318 38TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 318 38TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 318 38TH ST does offer parking.
Does 318 38TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 38TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 38TH ST have a pool?
No, 318 38TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 318 38TH ST have accessible units?
No, 318 38TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 318 38TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 38TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 318 38TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 38TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
