Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

NO PETS, NO SMOKING, GOOD CREDIT.Two bedrooms on seperate levels and Laundry in the Basement of this three level Apartment. Just minutes to live jazz, good eats, cool coffee houses, gorgeous beaches & parks, fabulous shopping, NYC commuter train and the GS Parkway, what more could you ask for? hardwood floors, a charming front porch, a finished basement, a one car garage and a big backyard! Available 7/20/2020