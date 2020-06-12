/
/
mantoloking
182 Apartments for rent in Mantoloking, NJ📍
Mantoloking
1 Unit Available
1228 Ocean Avenue
1228 Ocean Avenue, Mantoloking, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
Great summer family getaway! Spacious 6 bedroom, 7.5 bath home with beautiful in ground pool with southern exposure for sun all day, wrap around porches and plenty of backyard for family wiffle ball and volleyball games.
Mantoloking
1 Unit Available
961 East Avenue
961 East Avenue, Mantoloking, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$60,000
A classic Mantoloking oceanfront home, ready for you to enjoy! Fabulous ocean views from many rooms, a dune top deck, and plenty of parking. Come enjoy the wide and peaceful beaches of Mantoloking, and the sparkling ocean...
Mantoloking
1 Unit Available
1053 Barnegat Lane
1053 Barnegat Lane, Mantoloking, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
Available 8/22-8/29 and after 9/8 Seahawks' Nest is a short walk down the lane to a breathtaking beach.
Mantoloking
1 Unit Available
919 Ocean Avenue
919 Ocean Avenue, Mantoloking, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
This fabulous Mantoloking beach house, is just steps from the beach! Available weekly at $6500 per week.
1 Unit Available
127 Curtis Point Drive
127 Curtis Point Drive, Mantoloking, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
4000 sqft
Weekly Summer Rental. Amazing sunsets and panoramic views of Barnegat Bay at one of the finest bay front properties in Mantoloking. Secluded expansive home with the glory and charm of yesteryear but all of the expected amenities of today.
Mantoloking
1 Unit Available
973 Ocean Avenue
973 Ocean Avenue, Mantoloking, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Rented for the Summer. Monthly rental only. Month of July avail (6/27-8/1) for $26,500. This beach block, totally renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is just perfect for all your summer fun.
Mantoloking
1 Unit Available
1081 Barnegat Lane
1081 Barnegat Lane, Mantoloking, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3645 sqft
RENTED FOR THE SUMMER! Ideally located, just steps to the beach & bay! This reverse living home features, 4/5 bdrms, 4.
Mantoloking
1 Unit Available
1328 Ocean Avenue
1328 Ocean Avenue, Mantoloking, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$16,900
Exquisite, High End, Seasonal Rental! AVAILABLE 9/12 on. ALL OTHER WEEKS RENTED. New construction, custom built home w/ 6 BRs, 5.5 BAs, IG pool & steps to the beach. This home is simply stunning w/attention to detail at every turn.
Results within 1 mile of Mantoloking
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
632 Main Avenue
632 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer Rental! This is not an annual rental. $1,200 per week. Totally redone Studio apartment, close to beach, short walk to town & accessible to train.
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
608 Lake Avenue
608 Lake Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
High End Summer Rental located on Scow Ditch with beautiful views of the Barnegat Bay. One of a kind architectual design with 5 bedrooms and 5 baths, with close proximatry to the Bay Head Yacht Club, local stores and restaurants and beaches.
1 Unit Available
145 S Route 35
145 Highway 35 S, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3392 sqft
Enjoy this pristine home on the open water in South Mantoloking. Relax in your personal oasis with breath taking bay views after a day on the Mantoloking beach.
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
703 Mt Place
703 Mount Place, Point Pleasant, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Off-season. SEASONAL. WINTER SEPT 7-MAY. Newly gut-renovated 4 BD/2BA located within the historic Lovelandtown area of Point Pleasant.
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
521 East Avenue
521 East Ave, Bay Head, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$28,545
This almost-oceanfront ''town house'' at 521 East Avenue in Bay Head, NJ (between Howe & Mount) is currently available for rent on a weekly or monthly basis (1-hour from NYC). For rent is the south-side of this two-family home.
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
50 Bay Point Harbour
50 Bay Point Harbour, Point Pleasant, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$30,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER RENTAL - Minimum six (6) week rental. One of the most prestigious communities at the Shore - Bay Point Harbour Carriage House Model E, 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with loft overlooking Bay Ave.
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
344 Main Avenue
344 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Weekly Rental... Please review dates below Location... four homes from the ocean...front porch filled with wicker... A very private backyard brick patio for welcoming guests throughout the summer. walking distance to shopping and restaurants.
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
410 Lake Avenue
410 Lake Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION ON TWILIGHT LAKE!!!! This new condo has been designed with every amenity you can think of. It offers 2 master suites, an open floor plan, huge center island, ss appliances, granite counter tops, washer/dryer.
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
412 Lake Avenue
412 Lake Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,500
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION ON TWILIGHT LAKE!!!! This new condo has been designed with every amenity you can think of. It offers 2 master suites, an open floor plan, huge center island, ss appliances, granite counter tops, washer/dryer.
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
68 Bridge Avenue
68 Bridge Ave, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Winter Rental - NOT AVAILABLE THROUGH SEPTEMBER 5, 2020 $2,000/month plus utilities and Cable/WifiFully updated one floor, 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Open living room/kitchen with with island and breakfast nook.
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
678 Lake Avenue
678 Lake Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1482 sqft
Wonderful Bay Head cape. Three full bedrooms and two full baths. Modern kitchen with plenty of room for entertaining. Rent amount is for week. This house is in mint condition and has a rear deck with awning and outside shower.
1 Unit Available
257 Highway 35
257 Highway 35 N, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL $4,000. Across the street from the private - guarded beach which is part of the Ocean Heights Beach Association.
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
409 Main Avenue
409 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$8,500
SUMMER RENTAL: *AVAILABILITY IS UPDATED IN THE CALENDAR* NO PETS; June: $6500/week; July: $8500/week; August $8500/week Including utilities, Additional Cleaning fee $300.0, Security Fee $850 weekly
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
86 Bridge Avenue
86 Bridge Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
An amazing rental! This waterfront cottage is just steps from Twilight Lake in a amazingly tranquil setting yet it's also just steps to downtown Bay Head and only a few blocks to the recently replenished beaches.
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
417 Main Avenue
417 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2197 sqft
Summer Rental! Avail 6/20-6/27 @ $2,500 wk, 8/8- 9/12 @ $5,000 wk. Beach block 4 bedroom, 4 bath home ideally located 5 houses to the beach & 1/1/2 blocks to town.
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
45 Strickland Street
45 Strickland Street, Bay Head, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
3880 sqft
High End Seasonal Rental. AVAILABLE 8/29 on. ALL OTHER WEEKS ARE RENTED.Custom built 6 BR, 4.5 BA home w/ in-ground pool & spa. Gorgeous finishes, tastefully decorated w/upscale furnishings & has all the amenities you need.
