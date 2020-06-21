71 Manor Drive

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT UNIT IN DESIRABLE RED BANK MANOR! This 1 Bdrm, 1 Bath condo is perfect for a commuter or individually looking to be near downtown Red Bank. Enter into LR to find HW floors throughout the unit. Kitchen has been updated w/ cherry cabs, granite ctrs, & ceramic floors. Bathroom has been updated w/ subway tile tub/shower & ceramic floors. Other features include detached one car GARAGE. Rent includes includes HEAT, WATER, & SEWER! All located within walking distance to downtown Red Bank's many shops, & restaurants and close to area beaches!