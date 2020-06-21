All apartments in Red Bank
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

71 Manor Drive

71 Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

71 Manor Drive, Red Bank, NJ 07701
Red Bank

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT UNIT IN DESIRABLE RED BANK MANOR! This 1 Bdrm, 1 Bath condo is perfect for a commuter or individually looking to be near downtown Red Bank. Enter into LR to find HW floors throughout the unit. Kitchen has been updated w/ cherry cabs, granite ctrs, & ceramic floors. Bathroom has been updated w/ subway tile tub/shower & ceramic floors. Other features include detached one car GARAGE. Rent includes includes HEAT, WATER, & SEWER! All located within walking distance to downtown Red Bank's many shops, & restaurants and close to area beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Manor Drive have any available units?
71 Manor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Bank, NJ.
Is 71 Manor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
71 Manor Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Manor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 71 Manor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Bank.
Does 71 Manor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 71 Manor Drive does offer parking.
Does 71 Manor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Manor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Manor Drive have a pool?
No, 71 Manor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 71 Manor Drive have accessible units?
No, 71 Manor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Manor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Manor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Manor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Manor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
