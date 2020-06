Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Excellent Red Bank Location!! Located on a great street with a rocking chair front porch. This renovated rental has three bedrooms, a living room with ample storage, an eat-in kitchen , a brand new large bathroom and a private washer/dryer . Included are two off street parking spaces. Located close to all transportation and Red Bank's fabulous downtown with all has to offer!! Please no pets, no smokers.