Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Beautiful 1225sf 2br/2bth in Elevator blg. 1 Car garage pkg and private balcony off gracious living/dining room combination. Open floor plan perfect for family gatherings. Large modern kitchen with updated appliances with pass thru opening to dining room. Many windows so the unit bathes in natural light. Fantastic closet space. Master bedroom has en-suite bath. Second bedroom very good size with a second full sized bathroom. All hardwood floors throughout. Laundry on each floor. This complex is well maintained and is situated in the perfect location with only a short walk to Hudson County's most cherished asset: James J. Braddock Park with all it's amenities and beautiful lake offering sports courts and walk/bike trails. All types of public transportation at the corner of this blg. Convenience shops in the area. Avail for May occupancy. Broker fee applies. No Pets. Video walk thru available.