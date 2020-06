Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

No Broker Fee. Best Prices in Town - Property Id: 165689



NO BROKER FEE!



Minutes from Manhattan and the most desire amenities!!! Half Moon really has it all Great Service, Location and a View of NYC Skyline with spacious Floor plans Available



1 Bedrooms from $2040. to $3115.

2 Bedrooms from $2800. to $4075.

3 Bedrooms from $4025. to $5205.



(Prices and Promotions change daily)



Pet Friendly Community with a Fee

Amenities and Parking available with a Fee

Reduce Security Deposit for those who qualify

***NO BROKER FEE***



Please Contact

Cora Murray

Group Twenty Six Realty

646 819 9160

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/165689

Property Id 165689



(RLNE5844130)