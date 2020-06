Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage new construction

New construction two family home. This unit is on the 1st floor with all the bells and whistles. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, washer/dryer, two car garage and balcony with spectacular views to the park across the street and the meadowlands. Recreation room and 1/2 bathroom on the ground floor plus a private backyard.