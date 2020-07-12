/
springfield belmont
285 Apartments for rent in Springfield - Belmont, Newark, NJ
30 Units Available
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,625
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
1 Unit Available
72 BOYD ST
72 Boyd St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,850
Renovated, sun-drenched 2 bedroom townhome has a formal living room, dining room, kitchen, appliances,in-unit laundry and more! Other amenities include dedicated parking space within a gated community, private security, gas, and CentralA/C / Forced
29 Units Available
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,810
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1162 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
47 Units Available
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,677
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,651
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1142 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of the city, Eleven80 Apartments in Newark NJ has everything for those with the most discerning tastes.
30 Units Available
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,860
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1057 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
1 Unit Available
72 N 7th St
72 North 7th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2000 sqft
21 minutes to NYC Private New House - Property Id: 309642 Very nice single family house for rent 21 minutes to NYC and walking distance to path close to everything Futures 3 bedroom walk in closet 1.
1 Unit Available
96 South 14th Street
96 South 14th Street, Newark, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME* BRAND NEW SS APPLIANCES*GRANITE COUNTERTOPS*HARDWOOD FLRS*COMMUTER FRIENDLY LOCATION*PETS OK*AVAILABLE NOW!!! - TIRED OF APARTMENT LIVING? This BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL has been UNIQUELY designed just
1 Unit Available
210 Astor St 2
210 Astor Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
3Br Apt in the Ironbound (under contract) - Property Id: 160593 Serious inquiries only!! This beautiful 3 bedrooms/2 baths unit is located in the Ironbound section of Newark. The pictures give you an honest view of the apartment.
1 Unit Available
7 N 7th St
7 North 7th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Nice 3 bedroom apartment!! - Property Id: 302452 Nice 3 bedroom apartment!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302452 Property Id 302452 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5865016)
1 Unit Available
46 TILLINGHAST ST
46 Tillinghast Street, Newark, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Amazing renovated spacious 4 bedroom apartment freshly painted, with newly finished hardwood floors and carpet. Plenty of closets space through the apartment. Multiple windows in every room!!
1 Unit Available
267 Martin Luther King
267 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1 sqft
This historic row house, located in the James Street Historic district has be completely renovated and features 4 luxury apartments. Each unit is 2 bedrooms and one bathroom.
1 Unit Available
8 N 7th St
8 North 7th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Nice 3 bedroom apartment!! - Property Id: 308405 Nice 3 bedroom apartment!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/308405 Property Id 308405 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5888071)
1 Unit Available
480 Irvine Turner Blvd
480 Irvine Turner Boulevard, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
3 BED 1 BATH GREAT APT GREAT AREA - Property Id: 272737 copy and paste the link to see the video https://youtu.be/pjNKhLGjsd8 copy and paste the link to see the photo https://photos.app.goo.gl/62J86Xp1apdtK6bA8 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 Unit Available
46-48 5TH ST
46-48 5th Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,950
Brand New construction 2nd floor apartment with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Washer/dryer hookup in the unit. Opened concept kitchen/dining/living room. Small pets allowed.
1 Unit Available
106 PENNSYLVANIA AVE
106 Pennsylvania Ave, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Welcome!! 2nd Fl. Apartment, 3 bedroom 2 bath, Includes Master Bedroom and Master Bath with 2 Walk in Master Closets, Gleaming wood floors, Sun Drenched, Apartment. Enjoy the great size balcony. Storage, Central Air and Heat.
1 Unit Available
45 CRAWFORD ST
45 Crawford St, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Large 3 Bedroom 2.0 Bath apartment with hardwood floors, updated and balcony, Room with Washer/Dryer hook-up available; Gas and Electric Free Parking Spot Provided Pets Allowed: 1 Pet Maximum
1 Unit Available
118 S 11TH ST
118 South 11th Street, Newark, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Enjoy Modern day living in this beautiful open concept LR/DR/Kitcfhen Fully Renovated First Floor featuring 4 Bed -1.5 Bath and full basement.
1 Unit Available
111 MULBERRY ST
111 Mulberry St, Newark, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1110 sqft
Nicely updated concierge apartment with easy commute to NYC. Spacious LR/DR combo with breakfast bar.Convenient to Newark Penn Station, Seton Hall Law, and a short drive to Newark Airport.
1 Unit Available
26-28 FERRY ST
26-28 Ferry Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Renovated spacious 3 bed/1 bath apartment on 2nd floor in Ironbound Section! Hardwood floors, Central AC/Heat, appliances included. Laundry in Basement. 1 Block from Penn Station!! Close to shopping, restaurants & transportation. Commuters Dream!!
1 Unit Available
45 HOWARD CT
45 Howard Ct, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, dining room, living room, and kitchen condo in heart of downtown and university heights Newark. Great location within the Society Hill complex- quiet, enclosed court.
1 Unit Available
11 BOSTON CT
11 Boston Ct, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Move-in ready town-home awaits! Located on one of the more secluded, quiet streets in the sought-after Society Hill community, this spacious home features an open-floor layout, a fireplace, 2 sizable bedrooms, an updated kitchen with modern
1 Unit Available
53 Tillinghast St - 3R
53 Tillinghast Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Newly renovated apartment available. Beautiful 3rd floor unit which features 3 BR's 1 BA, close to major shopping and transportation. Don't miss the opportunity and call today to schedule a private tour. $50.00 Application Fee 1.
1 Unit Available
796 BERGEN ST
796 Bergen Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Great location! Minutes from downtown arts, shopping, restaurants, & offices. 2 minutes to 78, GSP; 9 min to Newark Penn Station (PATH & NJ Transit to NYC) & EWR Airport. Large eat-in-kitchen features a microwave, new stove, and new fridge.
1 Unit Available
89 WALNUT ST
89 Walnut Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom with eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, high 10 ft. ceilings throughout & gorgeous new backyard. Your new home is on the parlor level of a well maintained 3-family house.
