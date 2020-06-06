9 Fleetwood Pl

Amenities

Newly renovated three bedroom apartment- first floor* backyard and driveway* good area** Available immediately* half month broker fee $875* security deposit ** $2625* plus first month rent $1750* total cost to move in $5250. PLEASE SHOW COMBINED INCOME OF OVER $4000.00 net* BACKGROUND CHECK APPLICATION REQUIRED ** 4 paystubs and identification * no prior evictions

No Pets Allowed



