Renovated 3 bedrooms available - Property Id: 283717
Newly renovated three bedroom apartment- first floor* backyard and driveway* good area** Available immediately* half month broker fee $875* security deposit ** $2625* plus first month rent $1750* total cost to move in $5250. PLEASE SHOW COMBINED INCOME OF OVER $4000.00 net* BACKGROUND CHECK APPLICATION REQUIRED ** 4 paystubs and identification * no prior evictions Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283717 Property Id 283717
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9 Fleetwood Pl have any available units?
9 Fleetwood Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, NJ.
What amenities does 9 Fleetwood Pl have?
Some of 9 Fleetwood Pl's amenities include recently renovated, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Fleetwood Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9 Fleetwood Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.