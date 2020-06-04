All apartments in Newark
86 Mt. Prospect Ave
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:15 AM

86 Mt. Prospect Ave

86 Mount Prospect Avenue · (347) 404-3683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

86 Mount Prospect Avenue, Newark, NJ 07104
Seventh Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Perfect Location!!!! NO BROKER FEE...

This newly renovated Multi-leveled 2nd floor apartment features 3 bedrooms, recreational area/office space, 2 full bathrooms and a shared backyard.

The main floor offers a HUGE master bedroom with a bonus en-suite area, living room, full bathroom and spacious eat in kitchen; leading upstairs to 2 bedrooms, a bonus recreational area and another full bathroom.

This apartment is conveniently located within minutes away from downtown Newark shopping center, restaurants, train/bus and major highways with easy access to NYC.

Please contact me directly to view this apartment!

Tanaysha Thompson

NextHome Prime 

201.630.0028 ext. 117

www.TanayshaThompson.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Mt. Prospect Ave have any available units?
86 Mt. Prospect Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, NJ.
Is 86 Mt. Prospect Ave currently offering any rent specials?
86 Mt. Prospect Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Mt. Prospect Ave pet-friendly?
No, 86 Mt. Prospect Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 86 Mt. Prospect Ave offer parking?
No, 86 Mt. Prospect Ave does not offer parking.
Does 86 Mt. Prospect Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 Mt. Prospect Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Mt. Prospect Ave have a pool?
No, 86 Mt. Prospect Ave does not have a pool.
Does 86 Mt. Prospect Ave have accessible units?
No, 86 Mt. Prospect Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Mt. Prospect Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 86 Mt. Prospect Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 86 Mt. Prospect Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 86 Mt. Prospect Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
