38 CHESTNUT ST 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

"In-town" condo, in a tucked away in location on quiet street. Backs up to Fort Nonsense park. Light & airy with private deck. Renovated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large 25x17 living room, dining, kitchen, laundry on first floor, along with a 30x14 storage area. Sliding door from family/ living room to deck, plus a garage and additional parking. Downtown Morristown very close by, with excellent dining, entertainment, and shopping options. Plus numerous options for outdoor activities & exercise - both a short distance from your doorstep. Pets allowed, subject to owner approval and pet deposit. TENANT OCCUPIED. COVID19 Showings available. SEE REMARKS.