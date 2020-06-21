All apartments in Morristown
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:10 PM

38 CHESTNUT ST 3

38 Chestnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

38 Chestnut Street, Morristown, NJ 07960
Morristown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
"In-town" condo, in a tucked away in location on quiet street. Backs up to Fort Nonsense park. Light & airy with private deck. Renovated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large 25x17 living room, dining, kitchen, laundry on first floor, along with a 30x14 storage area. Sliding door from family/ living room to deck, plus a garage and additional parking. Downtown Morristown very close by, with excellent dining, entertainment, and shopping options. Plus numerous options for outdoor activities & exercise - both a short distance from your doorstep. Pets allowed, subject to owner approval and pet deposit. TENANT OCCUPIED. COVID19 Showings available. SEE REMARKS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 CHESTNUT ST 3 have any available units?
38 CHESTNUT ST 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Morristown, NJ.
What amenities does 38 CHESTNUT ST 3 have?
Some of 38 CHESTNUT ST 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 CHESTNUT ST 3 currently offering any rent specials?
38 CHESTNUT ST 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 CHESTNUT ST 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 CHESTNUT ST 3 is pet friendly.
Does 38 CHESTNUT ST 3 offer parking?
Yes, 38 CHESTNUT ST 3 does offer parking.
Does 38 CHESTNUT ST 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 CHESTNUT ST 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 CHESTNUT ST 3 have a pool?
No, 38 CHESTNUT ST 3 does not have a pool.
Does 38 CHESTNUT ST 3 have accessible units?
No, 38 CHESTNUT ST 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 38 CHESTNUT ST 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 CHESTNUT ST 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 38 CHESTNUT ST 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 CHESTNUT ST 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
