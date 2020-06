Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully renovated 2 bed 1 bath apartment in the center of Morristown's Business District. This Home is completely renovated with a new custom kitchen with SS appliances. a new bathroom with new shower, toilet, and vanity. New Floors throughout and freshly painted. New Windows and unit comes with washer/dryer and storage. Minutes from Morristown Train Station, MPAC, Restaurants, Bars, and All morristown has to offer! Make this your home today!