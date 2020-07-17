283 Clubhouse Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground

Perfectly located, immaculate and renovated townhome in Cherry Tree Village. Brand new quality white kitchen with granite counters & pass through opening to full dining room overlooking the huge sunken livingroom. Hrdwd floors & custom window treatments throughout. Renovated bathrooms. Updated light fixtures. Mstr bedroom en~suite with walk in closet and full bath. Well appointed second bedroom with window seat and great closet space. Finished walk out bsmnt with laundry room (washer/dryer stay), utility room and storage. Fully fenced yard for entertaining. Playground and parking just feet away from your door.No need for a car here as transportation, restaurants, convenience store, Target and Starbucks are all right outside the development. Great friendly community. 3 level unit.