All apartments in Monmouth County
Find more places like 283 Clubhouse Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monmouth County, NJ
/
283 Clubhouse Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:38 PM

283 Clubhouse Drive

283 Clubhouse Dr · (732) 203-1290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

283 Clubhouse Dr, Monmouth County, NJ 07748

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1510 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
Perfectly located, immaculate and renovated townhome in Cherry Tree Village. Brand new quality white kitchen with granite counters & pass through opening to full dining room overlooking the huge sunken livingroom. Hrdwd floors & custom window treatments throughout. Renovated bathrooms. Updated light fixtures. Mstr bedroom en~suite with walk in closet and full bath. Well appointed second bedroom with window seat and great closet space. Finished walk out bsmnt with laundry room (washer/dryer stay), utility room and storage. Fully fenced yard for entertaining. Playground and parking just feet away from your door.No need for a car here as transportation, restaurants, convenience store, Target and Starbucks are all right outside the development. Great friendly community. 3 level unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 283 Clubhouse Drive have any available units?
283 Clubhouse Drive has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 283 Clubhouse Drive have?
Some of 283 Clubhouse Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 283 Clubhouse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
283 Clubhouse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 283 Clubhouse Drive pet-friendly?
No, 283 Clubhouse Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth County.
Does 283 Clubhouse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 283 Clubhouse Drive offers parking.
Does 283 Clubhouse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 283 Clubhouse Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 283 Clubhouse Drive have a pool?
No, 283 Clubhouse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 283 Clubhouse Drive have accessible units?
No, 283 Clubhouse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 283 Clubhouse Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 283 Clubhouse Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 283 Clubhouse Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 283 Clubhouse Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 283 Clubhouse Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Edge at Matawan
249 Broad St
Matawan, NJ 07747
Green Grove Terrace
99 Green Grove Avenue
Keyport, NJ 07735
Atlantic Manor
1507 Atlantic Ave
Manasquan, NJ 08736
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Shenandoah Arms, LLC
1014 Wall Rd
Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr
Tinton Falls, NJ 07753
The Heights at Spring Lake
2412 State Route 71
Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
Chestnut Court
201 Middlesex Rd
Matawan, NJ 07747

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJLong Branch, NJOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJ
Princeton, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJWestfield, NJManasquan, NJLittle Silver, NJBrielle, NJBradley Beach, NJAsbury Park, NJMonmouth Beach, NJ
West Freehold, NJWest Belmar, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJRed Bank, NJBelmar, NJFreehold, NJTinton Falls, NJVista Center, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJPoint Pleasant, NJEatontown, NJMorganville, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynPrinceton University
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity