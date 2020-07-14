All apartments in Matawan
Find more places like Chelsea Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Matawan, NJ
/
Chelsea Village
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

Chelsea Village

40 Cross Rd · (973) 457-4487
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$0 Security with move in by 6/15
Browse Similar Places
Matawan
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

40 Cross Rd, Matawan, NJ 07747

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 042 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 158 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 099 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chelsea Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
internet access
accessible
garage
on-site laundry
online portal
smoke-free community
Chelsea Village is offering spacious one and two bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, air-conditioning, patio or terrace and much, much more. Our apartments are centrally located near restaurants, shopping and transportation and include heat, hot water and cooking gas.

Come and tour our spacious apartments and see why we are one of the best values in Monmouth County.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month-1.5 month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $50.00/month
restrictions: 40 pound weight limit
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chelsea Village have any available units?
Chelsea Village has 5 units available starting at $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Chelsea Village have?
Some of Chelsea Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chelsea Village currently offering any rent specials?
Chelsea Village is offering the following rent specials: $0 Security with move in by 6/15
Is Chelsea Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Chelsea Village is pet friendly.
Does Chelsea Village offer parking?
Yes, Chelsea Village offers parking.
Does Chelsea Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chelsea Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chelsea Village have a pool?
No, Chelsea Village does not have a pool.
Does Chelsea Village have accessible units?
Yes, Chelsea Village has accessible units.
Does Chelsea Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chelsea Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Chelsea Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Chelsea Village has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Chelsea Village?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chestnut Court
201 Middlesex Rd
Matawan, NJ 07747
The Edge at Matawan
249 Broad St
Matawan, NJ 07747
Matawan Station Apartments
90 Main St
Matawan, NJ 07747

Similar Pages

Matawan 1 BedroomsMatawan 2 Bedrooms
Matawan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMatawan Apartments with Parking
Matawan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJUnion City, NJ
East Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJAvenel, NJSecaucus, NJMadison, NJWestfield, NJChatham, NJEast Rutherford, NJ
Short Hills, NJFlorham Park, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJNorth Plainfield, NJSpring Lake Heights, NJTinton Falls, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJNorth Arlington, NJFords, NJGlen Ridge, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity