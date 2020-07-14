Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground 24hr maintenance internet access accessible garage on-site laundry online portal smoke-free community

Chelsea Village is offering spacious one and two bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, air-conditioning, patio or terrace and much, much more. Our apartments are centrally located near restaurants, shopping and transportation and include heat, hot water and cooking gas.



Come and tour our spacious apartments and see why we are one of the best values in Monmouth County.