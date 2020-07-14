Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chelsea Village.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Chelsea Village is offering spacious one and two bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, air-conditioning, patio or terrace and much, much more. Our apartments are centrally located near restaurants, shopping and transportation and include heat, hot water and cooking gas.
Come and tour our spacious apartments and see why we are one of the best values in Monmouth County.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month-1.5 month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $50.00/month
restrictions: 40 pound weight limit
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking Lot;Garage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Chelsea Village have any available units?
Chelsea Village has 5 units available starting at $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Chelsea Village have?
Some of Chelsea Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chelsea Village currently offering any rent specials?
Chelsea Village is offering the following rent specials: $0 Security with move in by 6/15
Is Chelsea Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Chelsea Village is pet friendly.
Does Chelsea Village offer parking?
Yes, Chelsea Village offers parking.
Does Chelsea Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chelsea Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chelsea Village have a pool?
No, Chelsea Village does not have a pool.
Does Chelsea Village have accessible units?
Yes, Chelsea Village has accessible units.
Does Chelsea Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chelsea Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Chelsea Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Chelsea Village has units with air conditioning.