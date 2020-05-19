All apartments in Monmouth Beach
39 Ocean Avenue

39 Ocean Avenue · (732) 229-3532
Location

39 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ 07750
Monmouth Beach

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$60,000

6 Bed · 7 Bath · 7145 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SUMMER RENTAL! True Oceanfront! Circular drive leads to this exquisite seashore oceanfront home! This 6 Bedroom, 6.5 Bath home is tastefully renovated and boasts custom details and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy large sun-filled rooms with high ceilings, a sprawling first floor master suite, updated kitchen and appliances, balconies with panoramic views, and doors that open to a spacious private patio overlooking the beach. Call today, this spectacular home is not to be missed! Rental prices/months are as follows; May= 40K, June= 40K, July= 60K, August = 60K, September = 40K.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
39 Ocean Avenue has a unit available for $60,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 39 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
39 Ocean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 39 Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth Beach.
Does 39 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
No, 39 Ocean Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 39 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Ocean Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
No, 39 Ocean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 39 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 39 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Ocean Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
