39 Ocean Avenue

SUMMER RENTAL! True Oceanfront! Circular drive leads to this exquisite seashore oceanfront home! This 6 Bedroom, 6.5 Bath home is tastefully renovated and boasts custom details and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy large sun-filled rooms with high ceilings, a sprawling first floor master suite, updated kitchen and appliances, balconies with panoramic views, and doors that open to a spacious private patio overlooking the beach. Call today, this spectacular home is not to be missed! Rental prices/months are as follows; May= 40K, June= 40K, July= 60K, August = 60K, September = 40K.