seaside park
Last updated June 12 2020
174 Apartments for rent in Seaside Park, NJ
1 of 20
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
39 porter ave
39 Porter Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Spacious house 1 block from boardwalk and beach - Property Id: 267390 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267390 Property Id 267390 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5807195)
1 of 129
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
19 3rd Avenue
19 3rd Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$7,500
imagine yourself and family in this one of a kind 1897 Victorian Classic. The perfect vacation retreat for entertaining. This home features 8 bedrooms and large entertainment space.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1009 Boulevard
1009 Boulevard, Seaside Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
September & October available @$2200wk. 6 houses to Ocean.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
119 6th Avenue
119 6th Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
FEATURED LISTING...Be the first to enjoy this beautiful renovated 2 bedroom/1 bath ground floor unit in the heart of Seaside Park, brand new kitchen with new stainless steal appliances, brand new bathroom, and new washer and dryer.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1505 Boulevard
1505 Boulevard, Seaside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
Summer Rental in a great location. From July - Labor Day Weekend this beautiful property rents on a *weekly basis! Located in the desirable Seaside Park. One short block to Beach and an easy walk to the Seaside Heights Boardwalk & Water park.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
139 Lafayette Avenue
139 Lafayette Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
BOOKING NOW FOR SUMMER WEEKLY 2020: LARGE AND METICULOUS FOR ENTIRE FAMILY AND FRIENDS , LOVELY FOUR-BEDROOM, TWO BATH HOME WITH DECKS FRONT AND REAR, MINI SPLIT AIR CONDITIONING AND HEAT UNITS ON A 50 X 120 LOT WITH GAZEBO AND BARBECUE -- GORGEOUS
1 of 74
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
413 S Ocean Avenue
413 South Ocean Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$8,400
Beautiful Ocean Front home available for Summer Rental and Off Season Vacations. Beach access at Street. All the amenities you could ask for. Linens Included. $500 Cleaning Fee. Take a virtual tour and see for yourself.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
34 4th Avenue
34 4th Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$8,700
This beautiful 8 bedrrom home is the perfect retreat for a large family. Completely furnished with a lovely pool. Included are 8 beach badges. Plenty of off street parking. Make this home your special place to create lifelong memories.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
14 F Street
14 F St, Seaside Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2020 Summer Rental $4000 a week. Ocean Block. Home is pristine and newly renovated, just 2 houses off the ocean and directly across from beach access and lifeguards. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, sleeps 10 in real beds.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
292 N Street
292 A N St, Seaside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Lagoon front 2nd floor 3BR unit with open bay views just a few blocks to the beach. Enjoy summer at this perfect beach getaway.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
38 Ocean Front
38 South Ocean Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Perfect summer rental for your family on the Jersey Shore in desirable Midway Beach! Located just steps away from the ocean! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Outdoor Shower and an open living area with a view you cannot beat! Enjoy the beautiful sunrise from
1 of 17
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
61-63 K Street
61-63 K Street, Seaside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
SUMMER RENTAL 2020 ~ OCEAN Side of Route 35. Light and Bright - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Unit on the SECOND FLOOR. Washer/Dryer in each unit. Large Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Spacious Bedrooms. Outdoor Shower. Large fenced in Yard.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
703 SW Central Avenue
703 Southwest Central Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
SUMMER-WEEKLY RENTAL AT $1,350 a week. 1 block to Seaside Beach. 2 bedroom condo with washer, dryer, sleeps 5-6, 3 beach badges included with rental. No pets allowed per association rules.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
700 SE Central Avenue
700 Southeast Central Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2100 sqft
2020 - WEEKLY SUMMER RATE $3,800, OCEAN BLOCK!! 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 bedroom and full bath on 1st level, easily sleeps 8 people. full kitchen, microwave, dishwasher, washer, dryer, AC, Wifi, cable, flat screen tv, etc.
Results within 1 mile of Seaside Park
1 of 24
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
306 Sumner Avenue
306 Sumner Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
SUMMER RENTAL! A True Gem of Seaside Heights! Enjoy your Summer Getaway in this SPECTACULAR Summer Weekly Rental. 3br/1ba, off street parking, outdoor shower, outdoor living space, & gas grill.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
124 Lincoln Avenue
124 Lincoln Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Seasonal townhouse style rental for $1000 a week, with off street parking and walking distance to beach and restaurants. Newly updated kitchen and baths, den on 2nd level could be additional bedroom.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
56 Hancock Avenue
56 Hancock Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTALS! OCEAN BLOCK! NOW RENTING! NOW THRU LABOR DAY! INCLUDES 3 BEACH PASSES , BEACH BIKES, OUTDOOR PATIO WITH GRILL!
1 of 34
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2200 S Ocean Avenue
2200 S Ocean Ave, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1152 sqft
WINTER RENTAL SEPTEMBER 15 THROUGH MAY 15ASK ABOUT SUMMER 2021 AVAILABILITY (No availability 2020)Room for the whole family in this beautiful oceanfront 3 bedroom/2 bath gem in S. Seaside Park- one of Jersey Shore's best kept secrets.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1209 Ocean Terrace
1209 Ocean Terrace, Seaside Heights, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
2500 sqft
**Nightly rentals are on sale now!! Book any single night subject to availability. Now's your chance to host your next big party at the hottest property on the East Coast.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
118 Sampson Avenue
118 Sampson Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Super clean year round rental only a block to the beach. 2 family property. Spacious 2 bedroom with large living room and dining room and central air. Deck off the kitchen. Plenty of Southern exposure and off street parking.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
311 Hiering Avenue
311 Hiering Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
520 sqft
Adorable SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL ~ PERFECT LOCATION !! Walk to Beach,/ Boardwalk. 2 Bed/1 Bath. *1 Queen bed *1 Bunk Bed (Twin Top - Full Bottom) & *Full Size Sleeper Couch in Living Room. Bring Your Beach Chairs, Beach Towels and Umbrella.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
56 Fremont Avenue
56 Fremont Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
11 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedroom rental in Seaside Heights. One block from the beach! Close to all the attractions and fun Seaside has to offer.
1 of 15
Last updated April 10
1 Unit Available
1515 Boulevard
1515 Boulevard, Seaside Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$895
Winter rental only, until 5/1/20. Modern, stylish, upgraded(1)BR condo, just one block to ocean beach! Upgrade's inc.ceramic tile, elect, heat, plumbing, windows, ceilings, track lighting, crown moulding. North end of SSH.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
313 Hiering Avenue
313 Hiering Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Featured ListingWeekly Summer Rental @ North End of Seaside Hts.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Seaside Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $4,020.
Some of the colleges located in the Seaside Park area include LIU Brooklyn, Princeton University, Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, Brooklyn Law School, and CUNY Kingsborough Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Seaside Park from include Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, New Brunswick, and Toms River.
