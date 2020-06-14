Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:37 AM

131 Apartments for rent in Monmouth Beach, NJ with garage

Monmouth Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ...

1 of 24

Monmouth Beach
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
32 MEREDITH CT
32 Meredith Court, Monmouth Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$38,000
4000 sqft
Stunning custom home updated in 2015 with open layout on quiet street, 1 block to the beach, 5 BR, 3.5 BTH, 5 badges to MBBP, Rooftop Deck and 1st FL Guest Suite, 2 Home Offices and two fireplaces.

1 of 20

Monmouth Beach
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
22 Riverdale Avenue
22 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
Summer Rental available July 1-July 31. (WILL CONSIDER RENTING JULY 1-15TH & JULY 16-31ST AT $4500 EACH) Only 1 1/2 blocks from the beach.

1 of 26

Monmouth Beach
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
1 Channel Drive
1 Channel Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1640 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beach lovers dream! Stunning 2 bed 2 bath condo for rent in Channel Club Towers! Shows like a model! Completely renovated, everything new inside and out. Enjoy the lifestyle. Beautiful Annual Rental, Unfurnished.

1 of 23

Monmouth Beach
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
25 Riverdale Avenue
25 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
SUMMER RENTAL in August! This will not disappoint! Inspired by an HGTV (elevated) dream home. Street level front entrance with plenty of parking and two car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Monmouth Beach

1 of 21

North Long Branch
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
132 Chelton Avenue
132 Chelton Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1828 sqft
New Beach House! Long Branch Beach is just a few blocks from this pet friendly single family home. Tastefully furnished this home awaits your family. 4 bedrooms upstairs and spacious living in this open floor plan downstairs.

1 of 41

Sea Bright
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
1566 Ocean Avenue
1566 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Luxurious living nestled along the widest part of the Shrewsbury River. The charm of the Jersey Shore meets modern convenience in the custom designed home in Sea Bright. Open floor plan, 7 decks with panoramic views and ever changing sunsets.
Results within 5 miles of Monmouth Beach
Verified

1 of 18

Long Branch City
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,603
1160 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 27

West Long Branch
West Long Branch
6 Units Available
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.

1 of 34

Elberon
Elberon
1 Unit Available
787 Ocean Avenue
787 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1436 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy Summer 2020 in this beautiful, fully renovated, sunny & bright unit. 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, southwest corner unit with direct view of Takanassee Lake and the Atlantic Ocean.

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7 Berger Avenue
7 Berger Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
SUMMER RENTAL.

1 of 33

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
229 Howard Avenue
229 Howard Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Fully furnished SUMMER RENTAL Available immediately-Enjoy the summer in this 4 bd/2.5 bath home with updated kitchen and baths.

1 of 25

Highlands
Highlands
1 Unit Available
191 Bay Avenue
191 Bay Avenue, Highlands, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Completely renovated, take tour of this Sea Shore Colonial with brand new bath and kitchen,new appliances, New Washer/Dryer freshly painted,3bed one bath and enclosed porch area and out side patio deck for BBQ and taking the sun.

1 of 23

Eatontown
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
46 Rozbern Drive
46 Rozbern Drive, Eatontown, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$57,000
Amazing Summer Rental w Stunning Pool! This colonial has been renovated and features a brand new kitchen and new appliances, new modern light fixtures & more! Large dining room and finished basement.

1 of 48

Atlantic Highlands
Atlantic Highlands
1 Unit Available
254 Ocean Boulevard
254 Ocean Boulevard, Atlantic Highlands, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Be Inspired... Imagine living in a nest in the trees- and as the leaves fall the waterview opens up and gives you another unexpected gift...that is how you feel in this amazing home. This 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 25

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
38 Erin Court
38 Erin Court, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2860 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO 38 ERIN COURT! EASY LIVING AT COTTAGE GATE! UPDATED BEDFORD MODEL IS READY FOR ITS NEXT OWNERS, FEATURING CHEF'S DELIGHT KITCHEN W/ GRANITE C/TOPS, LARGE CENTER ISLAND, TUMBLED MARBLE BACKSPLASH, AND PROF GRADE S/S APPLIANCES! OPEN

1 of 15

Sea Bright
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
916 Ocean Avenue
916 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
2492 sqft
The best of waterfront living and breathtaking unobstructed views of the Shrewsbury River. Reverse living with commanding views of the river and the Atlantic Ocean from the living room and kitchen, as well as every room of the house.

1 of 10

West End
West End
1 Unit Available
521 Marvin Drive
521 Marvin Drive, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$23,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 521 Marvin Drive in Long Branch. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Elberon
Elberon
1 Unit Available
245 S Lincoln Avenue
245 South Lincoln Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
Fantastic Location for a Summer Rental. blocks to the beach and NJ transit train. Front porch leads to well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home with Hardwood floors throughout. and large fenced in yard. Central AC and large unfinished basement.

1 of 18

Eatontown
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
11 Malibu Drive
11 Malibu Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Updated spacious town home 2 BR, 2.5 baths. Home features kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar.

1 of 32

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
218 Alpern Avenue
218 Alpern Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$23,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 218 Alpern Avenue in Monmouth County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Red Bank
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
283 Spring Street
283 Spring Street, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Light & bright 2 bedroom, 1 bath first level unit with detached garage. Walk to great downtown Red Bank! Newer windows, hardwood floors, newer kitchen, AC units. Rent includes heat, water, sewer, grounds. Tenant pays gas & electric.

1 of 1

Elberon
Elberon
1 Unit Available
232 Lockwood Avenue
232 Lockwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great house in Long Branch for Winter Rental!! Home consists of 4 bedrooms 3 bath , hardwood floors , living room , dining room , kitchen , central air , basement and garage. Home schools to schools parks and transportation.

1 of 14

Red Bank
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
15 Elm Place
15 Elm Place, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1200 sqft
Completely gutted to the studs; high end renovation of a lovely 3 Bedroom & 2/1/2 bath Colonial w/ covered front porch & new hardwood floors throughout. Open Kitchen w/center island, granite counters & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 12

Red Bank
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
71 Manor Drive
71 Manor Drive, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
GREAT UNIT IN DESIRABLE RED BANK MANOR! This 1 Bdrm, 1 Bath condo is perfect for a commuter or individually looking to be near downtown Red Bank. Enter into LR to find HW floors throughout the unit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Monmouth Beach, NJ

Monmouth Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

