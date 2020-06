Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

SUMMER RENTAL 2020 !! GREAT CONDO AT THE JERSEY SHORE ! CEDAR GREENS IN LONG BRANCH UNIT 1 HAS 3 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHS. HOME CONSISTS OF 2 BEDROOMS ON 2ND FLOOR,FULL BATH IN HALL ,MASTER BEDROOM HAS LARGE BATHROOM EN SUITE W/ JACUZZI ,3RD BEDROOM ON 3RD FLOOR IS A LOFT WITH A BALCONY.BRAND NEW KITCHEN W/ EAT IN DINING ROOM. 2 SHORT BLOCKS TO THE BEACH, CLOSE TO HOUSE OF WORSHIP.MASS TRANSIT VERY CLOSE BY,PIER VILLAGE & WEST END AREA OFFER GREAT NIGHT LIFE,SHOPPING , RESTAURANTS& BEACH !