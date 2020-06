Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated furnished

Fantastic location right in the heart of West End for a WINTER RENTAL only. Easy living in this upstairs 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom with everything completely renovated and brand new! Open concept with hardwood floors throughout, granite counters, recessed lighting, tons of closets and 2 large equal sized bedrooms. Upstairs apartment with new slider door leading out to the large patio. Fully furnished. Move in by 9/7/2020.