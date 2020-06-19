58 Passey Gdns

Amenities

Summer Rental!!!!!! The Jersey Shore is alive and waiting for you!!! This ranch has 3 large bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths!! Fully updated home in walking distance to the beach and Long Branch Boardwalk! Open floor plan with hardwood floors, recessed lighting, crown molding, and so much more!! Living room, family room, dining room all with loads of natural light due to large sky lights! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar! The family room has large sliding doors that leads to your private patio and backyard. Master bedroom comes with its own master bathroom and walk in closet!! The 2 other bedrooms are great sizes with a Jack and Jill bathroom that is fully updated with glass shower doors and beautiful tile work! Call today!!! July-$17,000, August- $20,000