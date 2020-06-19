All apartments in Long Branch
58 Passey Gdns.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated May 25 2020 at 12:06 AM

58 Passey Gdns

58 Passey Gardens · (732) 850-6983
Location

58 Passey Gardens, Long Branch, NJ 07740
West End

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Summer Rental!!!!!! The Jersey Shore is alive and waiting for you!!! This ranch has 3 large bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths!! Fully updated home in walking distance to the beach and Long Branch Boardwalk! Open floor plan with hardwood floors, recessed lighting, crown molding, and so much more!! Living room, family room, dining room all with loads of natural light due to large sky lights! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar! The family room has large sliding doors that leads to your private patio and backyard. Master bedroom comes with its own master bathroom and walk in closet!! The 2 other bedrooms are great sizes with a Jack and Jill bathroom that is fully updated with glass shower doors and beautiful tile work! Call today!!! July-$17,000, August- $20,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Passey Gdns have any available units?
58 Passey Gdns has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 58 Passey Gdns have?
Some of 58 Passey Gdns's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Passey Gdns currently offering any rent specials?
58 Passey Gdns isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Passey Gdns pet-friendly?
No, 58 Passey Gdns is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Branch.
Does 58 Passey Gdns offer parking?
No, 58 Passey Gdns does not offer parking.
Does 58 Passey Gdns have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Passey Gdns does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Passey Gdns have a pool?
No, 58 Passey Gdns does not have a pool.
Does 58 Passey Gdns have accessible units?
No, 58 Passey Gdns does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Passey Gdns have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Passey Gdns does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Passey Gdns have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Passey Gdns does not have units with air conditioning.
