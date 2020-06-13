/
85 Apartments for rent in Holiday City-Berkeley, NJ📍
Holiday City-Berkeley
1 Unit Available
12 Arima Court
12 Arima Court, Holiday City-Berkeley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12 Arima Court in Holiday City-Berkeley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Holiday City-Berkeley
1 Unit Available
2 St Martin Place
2 Saint Martin Place, Holiday City-Berkeley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Join the Active Adult Community of Holiday City Berkeley! Great Yellowstone Model on a nice corner lot with newer updated kitchen, appliances and flooring. Large living room/dining room and den off kitchen with sliders to back yard.
Holiday City-Berkeley
1 Unit Available
320 Curacao Street
320 Curacao Street, Holiday City-Berkeley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1160 sqft
Wonderful REMODELED 1600 sq ft., 2 bedroom 1 bath Yellowstone model home! New MODERN sleek white Shaker cabinetry in Eat-in-kitchen , Granite counters, remodeled bathroom, new laminate floors, new light fixtures, newer windows.
Holiday City-Berkeley
1 Unit Available
2 Salerno Court
2 Salerno Court, Holiday City-Berkeley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1232 sqft
Totally redone Lakeview model in desirable HC Carefree community complete with all the amenities including screened in SunRoom...
Results within 1 mile of Holiday City-Berkeley
Holiday Heights
1 Unit Available
26 Chesterfield Lane
26 Chesterfield Lane, Holiday Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1544 sqft
55+ Holiday Heights Adult Community. SHOREVIEW RENTAL. 2 bedroom, 2 bath home. Tile floor throughout with laminate flooring in bedrooms. Florida room that is both heated and air conditioned leading to a private back yard.
Holiday City South
1 Unit Available
2 Madera Court
2 Madera Court, Holiday City South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Excellent condition Lakeview model in Holiday City South, a 55+ age restricted community. Large living room / dining room. Den/family room off updated kitchen. Two bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Holiday City-Berkeley
8 Units Available
Emerald Apartments
940 Presidential Blvd, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,280
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
875 sqft
Even more spectacular than the gem itself, Emerald Apartments offers you one and two bedroom garden apartment homes with everything you could want in a home. From spacious floor plans and lots of amenities to a central location convenient to Rt.
5 Units Available
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1136 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.
1 Unit Available
699 Bay Avenue
699 Bay Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1380 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Dover Township, NJ is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,380sqft! Charming Curb Appeal boasting
1 Unit Available
1806 Scarlet Oak Avenue
1806 Scarlet Oak Avenue, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
640 sqft
Lovely maintained 1 Bedroom ground floor unit for annual lease. Full appliance package with laundry. Spacious rooms with slider off living room that leads out to a nice patio with park-like grounds. Access to community pool and other amenities.
1 Unit Available
50 Norwalk Avenue
50 Norwalk Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
966 sqft
Completely Renovated in December 2019. New Vinyl flooring Throughout. New Kitchen Cabinets and Appliances. THIS IS AN ADULT COMMUNITY. MUST BE 55+ !!
1 Unit Available
1069 Canterbury Drive
1069 Canterbury Drive, Leisure Village West, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Desirable gas Ritz model home. New appliances, freshly painted, carpets just cleaned. Long driveway. Home move in ready. Gas fireplace in living room. Two full baths. Tenant pays all utilities, sewer and water.
1 Unit Available
2 Greenleaf Street
2 Greenleaf Street, Crestwood Village, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1101 sqft
55+ Community Village 5 Single standing Cortland model in Village 5. No Pets or Smokers. Corner lot with private yard and enclosed porch. 2 A/C Units and new carpet in Living Room and Bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
99 S Main Street
99 South Main Street, South Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Charming Cape Cod style house on an oversized 100x200 property! 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms with a possible 4th bedroom in the basement.
1 Unit Available
334 Barnegat Boulevard
334 Barnegat Boulevard, Beachwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2431 sqft
Monthly Summer Rental !! Large remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home in a quiet neighborhood, just steps to Beachwood's sandy Beach, Mayo Park Playground, Boating & Light House Point Marina.
1 Unit Available
604 Rio Grande Drive
604 Rio Grande Dr, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1973 sqft
Great oppomurity to rent this beasutiful town home, new construction ,Lots of living space and an abundance of natural light make the Beethoven a townhome that lives like a single family.
1 Unit Available
2300 Oak Knoll Drive
2300 Oak Knoll Drive, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1822 sqft
Beautiful and vibrant totally remodeled 4 bedroom 2 full bath Colonial Home! Featuring new vinyl siding, new roof, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances,new laminate flooring on 1st level, new carpet on 2nd level, 2 full updated bathrooms, gas
1 Unit Available
906 Rio Grande Drive
906 Rio Grande Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
2254 sqft
Pictures are from the furnished model home, home is unfurnished & vacant. Welcome home to the luxury New Construction townhouses located in the Riverwood Chase complex in the highly desirable North Dover area in Toms River.
1 Unit Available
24 Milton Drive
24 Milton Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Senior 55+ upscale living at the Renaissance. Raphael model - over 1800 square feet - on the pond. New landscaping, freshly painted.
1 Unit Available
34 Dover Walk
34 Dover Walk, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 34 Dover Walk in Toms River. View photos, descriptions and more!
Lakehurst
1 Unit Available
506 Cedar Street
506 Cedar Street, Lakehurst, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
665 sqft
Affordable one bedroom home for rent. Newer roof, gas heat, carport with driveway, enclosed porch, and fenced in yard. Includes refrigerator, washer & dryer, microwave and a/c units. They work but will not be replaced by landlord.
1 Unit Available
1405 King George Lane
1405 King George Ln, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1706 sqft
LOCATION is everything in a Condo complex. Private & Quiet in Rear. Walk to Pool. Tree Lined View Beyond Decked Courtyard while having maximum privacy off your front balcony & rear deck. Great area behind courtyard for family get-togethers.
1 Unit Available
33 Turnberry Circle
33 Turnberry Circle, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1329 sqft
Beautiful rental, hardwood floors through out, two full updated baths, large closets and plenty of room for storage in basement. Quiet community with pool access. Close to shopping and restaurants.
1 Unit Available
524 Hollywood Avenue
524 Hollywood Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Hi come see the beautiful house available for rent
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Holiday City-Berkeley rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,440.
Some of the colleges located in the Holiday City-Berkeley area include Princeton University, Wagner College, Rutgers University-New Brunswick, and Thomas Edison State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Holiday City-Berkeley from include Staten Island, New Brunswick, Toms River, Levittown, and Trenton.
