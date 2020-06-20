All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated May 14 2020 at 3:44 AM

485 Marin Boulevard - 1

485 Marin Blvd · (908) 720-2889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

485 Marin Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
lobby
Welcome to life at 485 Marin, where curated design meets storied surroundings. At the front door to Hamilton Park, 485 Marin brings modern amenities and carefully crafted apartments to Jersey City's most sought after neighborhood. Here, you'll be minutes from a wealth of dining options, multiple schools, and a full calendar of community events.

As Jersey City's exclusive partner with Hello Alfred, you get to enjoy hospitality services like in-home package delivery, apartment cleaning, and grocery shopping that will keep your home running smoothly.
Posh new apartment at downtown Newport
Very safe 24/7 doorman, Concierge

APARTMENT INCLUSIONS
Distinctive contemporary furnishings
Fully equipped kitchen with all pots pans, cutleries
Plush bedroom and bath linens
Luxury bath amenities
Flat screen TV
Wireless High Speed Internet
Basic cable service
Unlimited local telephone service
Utilities cap $125, per month
24 hour customer service

New Appliances Including Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Gas Stove
Washer and dryer inside the apartment
City Views
Granite countertops
Walk-in closets

PROPERTY AMENITIES

24 hour attended lobby
Family friendly
Walk to Newport Mall and restaurants
Walking distance to Path train station, light rail, Ferry

NEARBY TRANSPORTATION
Newport Path Station
Ferry to Manhattan
Light rail

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 485 Marin Boulevard - 1 have any available units?
485 Marin Boulevard - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 485 Marin Boulevard - 1 have?
Some of 485 Marin Boulevard - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 485 Marin Boulevard - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
485 Marin Boulevard - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 485 Marin Boulevard - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 485 Marin Boulevard - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 485 Marin Boulevard - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 485 Marin Boulevard - 1 does offer parking.
Does 485 Marin Boulevard - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 485 Marin Boulevard - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 485 Marin Boulevard - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 485 Marin Boulevard - 1 has a pool.
Does 485 Marin Boulevard - 1 have accessible units?
Yes, 485 Marin Boulevard - 1 has accessible units.
Does 485 Marin Boulevard - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 485 Marin Boulevard - 1 has units with dishwashers.
