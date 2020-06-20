485 Marin Boulevard - 1

Amenities
Welcome to life at 485 Marin, where curated design meets storied surroundings. At the front door to Hamilton Park, 485 Marin brings modern amenities and carefully crafted apartments to Jersey City's most sought after neighborhood. Here, you'll be minutes from a wealth of dining options, multiple schools, and a full calendar of community events.
As Jersey City's exclusive partner with Hello Alfred, you get to enjoy hospitality services like in-home package delivery, apartment cleaning, and grocery shopping that will keep your home running smoothly.
Posh new apartment at downtown Newport
Very safe 24/7 doorman, Concierge
APARTMENT INCLUSIONS
Distinctive contemporary furnishings
Fully equipped kitchen with all pots pans, cutleries
Plush bedroom and bath linens
Luxury bath amenities
Flat screen TV
Wireless High Speed Internet
Basic cable service
Unlimited local telephone service
Utilities cap $125, per month
24 hour customer service
New Appliances Including Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Gas Stove
Washer and dryer inside the apartment
City Views
Granite countertops
Walk-in closets
PROPERTY AMENITIES
24 hour attended lobby
Family friendly
Walk to Newport Mall and restaurants
Walking distance to Path train station, light rail, Ferry
NEARBY TRANSPORTATION
Newport Path Station
Ferry to Manhattan
Light rail