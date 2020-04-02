33 UNIVERSITY PLACE BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking garage internet access

Step inside Jersey City's newest luxury rental community offering a variety of amenities including a fitness room, indoor/outdoor community rooms, business center with Wifi, Internet Included in the Rent, Dog Wash, Super Onsite, Luxer One Package Concierge, and Stratis SmartHome Tech. Conveniently located off Rt. 440 with quick access to Rt 1-9, NJ Turnpike, and a abundance of stores located within minutes along Rt. 440. Commuting to NYC...the shuttle service provided by the building picks up residents right outside of the apartment building and leaves you in front of JSQ Path Station. Call us today to schedule a showing we are open 7 days a week. No Broker Fee!