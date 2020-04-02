All apartments in Jersey City
33 UNIVERSITY PLACE BLVD
33 UNIVERSITY PLACE BLVD

33 University Place Blvd · (201) 798-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07305

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 627 · Avail. now

$1,894

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Step inside Jersey City's newest luxury rental community offering a variety of amenities including a fitness room, indoor/outdoor community rooms, business center with Wifi, Internet Included in the Rent, Dog Wash, Super Onsite, Luxer One Package Concierge, and Stratis SmartHome Tech. Conveniently located off Rt. 440 with quick access to Rt 1-9, NJ Turnpike, and a abundance of stores located within minutes along Rt. 440. Commuting to NYC...the shuttle service provided by the building picks up residents right outside of the apartment building and leaves you in front of JSQ Path Station. Call us today to schedule a showing we are open 7 days a week. No Broker Fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 UNIVERSITY PLACE BLVD have any available units?
33 UNIVERSITY PLACE BLVD has a unit available for $1,894 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 UNIVERSITY PLACE BLVD have?
Some of 33 UNIVERSITY PLACE BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 UNIVERSITY PLACE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
33 UNIVERSITY PLACE BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 UNIVERSITY PLACE BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 UNIVERSITY PLACE BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 33 UNIVERSITY PLACE BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 33 UNIVERSITY PLACE BLVD does offer parking.
Does 33 UNIVERSITY PLACE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 UNIVERSITY PLACE BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 UNIVERSITY PLACE BLVD have a pool?
No, 33 UNIVERSITY PLACE BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 33 UNIVERSITY PLACE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 33 UNIVERSITY PLACE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 33 UNIVERSITY PLACE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 UNIVERSITY PLACE BLVD has units with dishwashers.
