Beautiful and spacious 2BR/1BA on Ogden Ave! 1st floor unit and directly across from the park. Well maintained unit featuring large kitchen/livingroom/ & dinning room will good size bedrooms in the back of the unit. Nice and bright with storage in the basement. Steps away from 2nd Street light rail station. Riverview Arts District Heights is a much sought after community of professionals and artists, where new restaurants, coffee shops & bakeries pop regularly. Must See!