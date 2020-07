Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Spacious, light-filled, 3 Bedroom 2 full Bathroom apartment over 1200 sq ft. Available June 1st. Hardwood floor, private balcony, central air/heat, washer/dryer hook-ups with full backyard access are just a few of the amenities you can enjoy in this up and coming section of Jersey City. A short walk to Shopping, Eateries and transportation to the JSQ Path and NYC via Bus. Plenty of street parking avail. Give us a call and check this place out asap!