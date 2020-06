Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This gorgeous newly renovated home is ready for you! The modern apartment features a brand new chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large island! The apartment has all of the finishes needed to live a life of ease - in unit washer/ dryer, central a/c, heat and brand new energy efficient windows. Also conveniently located in between multiple bus routes as well as a short walk to the Danforth Lightrail stop! Don't miss this opportunity to make this your new home!