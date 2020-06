Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym

THIS BEAUTIFUL MODERN UNIT IN ELEVATOR BUILDING IS NOW ON THE MARKET, FEATURES BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS, DISHWASHER, BRAND NEW RANGE STOVE OVEN, REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE, CLOTHES WASHER /DRYER ON THE PREMISES, EXERCISE GYM/ WEIGHT ROOM ON PREMISES, CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONER & HEATING SYSTEM, NEAR NY CITY TRANS / GROVE STREET PATH TRAINS. PET DOG / CAT FRIENDLY AT LANDLORD'S OPTION. PLEASE SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT NOW. THANKS.